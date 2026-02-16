Traffic curbs in Delhi for AI Impact Summit 2026: Check advisory here

New Delhi is under heightened security as the five-day AI Impact Summit begins today, February 16, at Bharat Mandapam. The Delhi police have deployed over 10,000 personnel and have issued a detailed traffic advisory to manage very important person (VIP) movement while minimising inconvenience to commuters.

Roads to be avoided (controlled area)

According to the Delhi police traffic advisory, following major roads and stretches are advised to be avoided:

Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-point to Lodhi Road Flyover)

Subramania Bharti Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Teen Murti Marg

Akbar Road

Zakir Hussain Marg

Shahjahan Road

Ashoka Road

Firoz Shah Road

Janpath

Rafi Marg

Man Singh Road

Tilak Marg

Bhagwan Das Road

Copernicus Marg

Sardar Patel Marg

Panchsheel Marg

Africa Avenue

Ring Road (Bhikaji Cama Place to Dhaula Kuan stretch)

Rao Tula Ram Marg

NH-48 (from Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan)

According to the advisory, Bhairon Marg and Mathura Road will be restricted areas, and vehicles will not be allowed during route movement.

ALSO READ | INDIA AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026 DAY 1 KEY SPEAKERS Meanwhile, vehicles not destined for Delhi will be diverted to the eastern and western Peripheral Expressways. Heavy vehicles may be barred during regulated hours, and diversions will be implemented in real time depending on VIP movement. Commuters are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Metro, bus, and taxi services Airport and railway station routes According to the Delhi police, traffic to Indira Gandhi International Airport will be facilitated via NH-48, Rao Gajraj Singh Marg, Urban Extension Road (UER)-I and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel, depending on the terminal. Metro services will remain operational throughout the summit. However, some bus routes may be diverted during VIP movement. Taxis will not be allowed to park along regulated stretches except at designated points.

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) issued a passenger advisory cautioning travellers about possible traffic congestion and delays to and from Indira Gandhi International Airport. In a post on X, the airport operator urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance, noting that road traffic disruptions could affect airport access. “In view of major events in Delhi that may impact travel to and from the airport, travellers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and consider alternative public transport options,” the advisory said. Passengers were specifically encouraged to use the Delhi Metro to avoid inconvenience. DIAL recommended the Magenta Line for those travelling to Terminal 1 and the Airport Express Line for access to Terminals 2 and 3, along with other available public transport options.

For passengers travelling to New Delhi, Old Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations, suggested routes include Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Raj Ghat, ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Vande Mataram Marg. CBSE exams begin alongside summit The CBSE board examinations commence from February 17, coinciding with the summit. Police personnel have been sensitised to assist students travelling to exam centres, and special traffic arrangements have been made for schools located along VIP routes, reported PTI. Schools likely to be affected include institutions near: Tilak Marg

Shanti Path

Teen Murti

Akbar Road

Africa Avenue

Chanakyapuri

Bhikaji Cama Place Venue details and entry protocols The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has advised delegates to use public transport due to limited parking and revised gate access protocols.

The summit will be held at three venues: Bharat Mandapam convention centre: Open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm

Bharat Mandapam expo arena: Closed on February 16 for inauguration by the Prime Minister at 5:00 pm; open to all from February 17 onwards

Sushma Swaraj Bhawan: Open from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Bharat Mandapam gate access Gate No. 4: Entry allowed from 7:30 am to 2:00 pm; drop-offs permitted. Post 2:00 pm, access will be regulated

Gate No. 7: Entry permitted after 2:00 pm; after arriving here, delegates may proceed via the Business Plaza

Gate No. 10: Entry for delegates arriving by Metro According to the advisory, other gates remain subject to security clearance and movement restrictions. Delegates are also advised to use designated golf carts within the complex to reach the specific halls.