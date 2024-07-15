Google Pixel 9 series to launch on Aug 13: Price to specs, what to expect

Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9 series smartphones at the “Made by Google” event scheduled for August 13. While the company has not revealed any details of the smartphones, prices of the upcoming Pixel 9 devices have reportedly surfaced on the web. According to a report by GSMArena, the series will consist of four models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with the standard model priced at 899 euros for the 128GB storage variant in Europe. Pixel 9 Series: What to expect Unlike the past few years, Google might introduce more than two smartphones in the Pixel 9 series this year. Alongside the standard Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, the series could be joined by the Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold phone. According to news reports, the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are likely to have displays of the same size, but the XL model will feature a larger screen. Google is also expected to incorporate the Pixel Fold book-style foldable smartphone into the flagship number series, rebranding it as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Pixel 9 series smartphones are anticipated to bring a major design overhaul. Suggested by the preview shown by Google in a teaser video, the Pixel 9 will likely feature a flat frame design and a floating island-style camera module, which will be disconnected from the frame, unlike the camera visor design on the Pixel 8 series.





Also Read: Google eyes largest-ever deal, in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Wiz The Google Pixel 9 series is also expected to introduce three new Pixel smartphone exclusive AI features, including an "Add Me" feature, which is likely a more polished version of the Best Take feature. The smartphones will also receive a new "Studio" app or service, which could be an all-in-one AI image generator and editor, similar to Apple's recently announced Image Playground. However, the highlight feature is expected to be the new "Pixel Screenshots" feature. This feature is said to offer Microsoft’s Recall-like concise timeline but will include only the screenshots the user takes and permits the feature to use.

Pixel 9 Series: Expected pricing and variants

Pixel 9

The standard Pixel 9 smartphone will reportedly be available in four colours: Obsidian (Black), Porcelain (White), Cosmo (Pink), and Mojito (Green). According to the report, the 128GB storage variant will be priced at 899 euros, while the 256GB variant will be priced at 999 euros in the European market.

Pixel 9 Pro

The Pro model of the Pixel 9 smartphone, which is expected to be of the same size as the standard model, will likely be priced at 1,099 euros for 128GB storage, 1,199 euros for 256GB storage, and 1,329 euros for the 512GB on-board storage variant. However, the smartphone is expected to be offered in two colours only: Obsidian (Black) and Hazel.

Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro XL, which is expected to be the larger screen-sized model of the Pixel 9 Pro, will likely be priced at 1,199 euros for 128GB storage, 1,299 euros for 256GB, 1,429 euros for 512GB, and 1,689 euros for 1TB.

The 1TB version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to be available in Obsidian colour only. The 128GB and 512GB storage variants are expected to include Porcelain and Hazel colour options along with Obsidian. The 256GB storage variant is expected to add the pink Cosmo colour option as well.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is said to be the successor of the Pixel Fold book-style foldable smartphone, is expected to come in two storage variants only: 256GB and 512GB, priced at 1,899 euros and 2,029 euros respectively. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be available in Obsidian and Porcelain colours.