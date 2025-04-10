Tech Wrap April 10: Xiaomi XPro TVs, Vivo V50e, Sony BRAVIA BZ30L series

Xiaomi has introduced a new lineup of QLED TVs under its X Pro Series in India. Starting at Rs 31,999, the series includes models in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen sizes. The X Pro QLED TVs feature a sleek, bezel-less design, and are aimed at delivering a theatre-like experience at home with Dolby Vision HDR and Filmmaker Mode.

Vivo has launched the V50e smartphone in India, starting at Rs 28,999. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the phone features a 6.77-inch quad-curved screen and a 5,600 mAh battery. Vivo said the device includes several AI-enhanced imaging capabilities. It is available in gemstone-inspired colours.

Sony has introduced a new 98-inch model in its BRAVIA BZ30L 4K HDR commercial display lineup in India. The FW-98BZ30L is designed for use in professional settings where the display remains operational for long hours and demands high-quality visuals, the company said.

Circuit House Technologies, a Bengaluru-based consumer tech firm, has released new smart TVs under its Lumio brand. The range includes the Vision 9 QD-Mini LED TV and the Vision 7 QLED TV. Both run on Google TV and come with Google Cast support, access to 10,000+ apps, and Gemini AI integration.

Samsung has revealed plans to deepen its collaboration with Google by bringing Gemini—Google Cloud’s generative AI—into its upcoming smart home robot Ballie. The robot is expected to launch this summer and will support conversational interaction for managing various smart home functions like lighting, greetings, schedules, and reminders.

Instagram is trialing a new feature called “Locked Reels,” allowing creators to publish content that can only be viewed by users with a secret code. The experimental feature was previewed via Instagram’s “design” account, highlighting a more exclusive way for creators to engage with fans.

Smartphone manufacturers including Xiaomi and OnePlus have begun rolling out Android 16 beta versions on select devices. Xiaomi has enabled Developer Preview enrollment for its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro models. Meanwhile, OnePlus is expected to release Android 16 beta 2 for the forthcoming OnePlus 13.

Xiaomi has kicked off its Summer Savings sale event in India. The campaign includes deals and discounts on a variety of smartphones and other smart devices, both online via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Xiaomi website, and offline at select retail outlets. The sale concludes tonight, April 10.

Google is introducing the Gemini 2.5 Pro (Experimental) model within the Deep Research mode of its Gemini AI tool. Made publicly available last month, it’s the first in the 2.5 series. Subscribers to Gemini Advanced can now explore complex topics with enhanced analytical features through this integration.

Google is extending its partnership with Reddit by powering part of Reddit Answers using the Vertex AI platform. The AI will generate responses by scanning Reddit’s user-driven content, aiming to improve conversational answers for users seeking information.

Adobe is working on incorporating AI-powered agents into its creative software, beginning with Photoshop and Premiere Pro. These agents will be capable of suggesting and applying smart edits automatically, which the company says will speed up the editing process and enhance user experience.

Vivo plans to launch the X200 Ultra in China on April 21. The smartphone, with a strong focus on camera capabilities, will be offered alongside an optional photography kit. Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao shared details of the kit on Weibo, according to a Gadgets360 report.

The Spring into Spring 2025 event has gone live in Pokémon GO, featuring new research missions, collection tasks, and special in-game rewards. A notable highlight is the introduction of Gossifleur and its evolution, Eldegoss, which players can obtain by completing specific challenges.

Google is enhancing its Docs application with new Gemini AI tools. These include a podcast-style feature that allows users to turn documents into audio content. There’s also a “Help me refine” option designed to serve as a digital writing assistant.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple is reportedly preparing to release two foldable products in 2026. Analyst Jeff Pu’s research note indicates the tech giant may launch both a foldable iPhone and a larger, tablet-style foldable device.

Sony’s LinkBuds Fit, priced at Rs 18,990, deliver high-end audio performance supported by premium features like Spatial Sound, AI-driven upscaling, and Adaptive Sound Control. They also include Wide Area Tap functionality and Background Music effects. With strong noise cancellation and call clarity, they offer a comprehensive listening experience.