Think before you search: Four Google queries that could land you in jail

Google has become an integral part of our daily lives, serving as our go-to tool for everything—from answering simple questions to researching complex topics. Whether it's searching for cooking recipes, exploring geopolitics, or reading about the cosmos, our first instinct is often to "Google it."

However, it is not like you can search anything and everything over Google, there are certain searches which are not just risky but can attract legal consequences.

The governments and law enforcement agencies worldwide track online activity to ensure rule of law and public safety.

Google is a powerful entity, and with great power comes great responsibility. People should use Google responsibly, as searching for certain topics could lead to trouble. These include searches related to illegal activities, unethical content, or matters that threaten national and global security.

Although you can search almost everything on Google, here are the four things you should never try to search over Google.

'How to Make a Bomb’

In many countries, it is a serious crime to search for bomb-making instructions. Government and law enforcement agencies keep a close eye on terms which are related to weapons, explosives, and other forms of potential terrorism and searching this could bring people under investigation.

The consequences of searching such terms could include arrests, interrogations, and imprisonment. Avoid this, even out of curiosity as it shows why people should be mindful while searching for anything on Google.

‘Child Pornography’

One of the most heinous crimes across the world is child pornography. Searching or accessing anything which is related to child exploitation comes under criminal offence. There are many laws to protect children from such exploitations and there are International laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in India, to impose harsh penalties.

Governments and cybersecurity authorities track and block websites that contain such information. It is vital to understand that engaging in such activities can put you in legal trouble, hence be vigilant while browsing.

‘Hacking Tutorials or Software’

Ethical hacking is a recognised profession and it is one of the highest-paying jobs, but unauthorised hacking is against cybersecurity laws such as the Information Technology (IT) Act in India and the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) in the United States.

Thus, people seeking hacking-related content such as tutorials, software, or methods can bring you under scrutiny. Illegal hacking such as breaching data systems or stealing information, is a punishable offence. Government and security agencies always keep an eye on such searches over Google.

‘Pirated movies’

There are several OTT platforms available to stream movies and web series. But more than that there are thousands of websites where you can download and stream pirated movies, which is a direct violation of intellectual property and copyright laws.

Irrespective of your intention, searching for pirated content on Google harms the entertainment industry, and to combat this, the government has strict rules to fight it including fines ranging from thousands to millions of dollars and prison sentences. In India, the offenders could face three years in jail or a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh. So, avoid pirated content and always go for legal platforms.