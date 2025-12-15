Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

The latest Wear OS 6.1 update brings double-pinch and wrist-turn gestures to Pixel Watch 4, while a new Gemma-based AI model improves Smart Replies and expands them to Pixel Watch 3

New gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4
New gesture controls on Pixel Watch 4
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Google is rolling out a new software update for Pixel Watch models, bringing new one-handed gestures for scrolling through notifications, sending replies, controlling music playback, call handling and more on the Pixel Watch 4. Alongside the gesture improvements, Google is also introducing a more capable on-device, Gemma-based AI model to power Smart Replies on the Watch 4, while expanding the feature to the Pixel Watch 3 as well.
 
The update, based on Wear OS 6.1, is arriving as part of the December 2025 rollout and will be available in phases depending on the device and region.

Google Pixel Watch 4 gestures: What’s new

Google is expanding its gesture-based controls on the Pixel Watch 4 with two new one-handed gestures: Double pinch and Wrist turn. These gestures are designed to let users interact with the watch without touching the display.
With Double pinch — tapping the index finger and thumb together twice — users can scroll through notifications, dismiss alerts, snooze alarms, manage timers and stopwatches, pause or resume music, send the first suggested Smart Reply, and trigger actions such as taking a photo. Google has also confirmed that support for answering and ending phone calls using the same gesture is coming soon. The company added that on-screen hints will appear when Double pinch is available, making it easier for users to learn when and where the gesture can be used.
 
The Wrist turn gesture allows users to quickly silence an incoming call or dismiss a notification by turning the wrist away and back. Both gestures are enabled by default once the update is installed.
Google is also adding an on-watch Raise to Talk tutorial on the Pixel Watch 4, offering guided instructions to help users learn and get comfortable with gesture-based interactions.

Google Pixel Watch Smart Replies: What’s new

Google said it is updating the Pixel Watch’s Smart Replies feature — which automatically suggests contextual responses in Google Messages — with a new Gemma-based AI model. According to the company, this new model is around twice as fast as the previous generation and nearly three times more memory-efficient. Smart Replies are also being expanded to Pixel Watch 3 models.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google adds live headphone translation and Gemini upgrades to Translate app

Apple and Google release security updates to fix zero-day vulnerabilities

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

Year-ender 2025: Generative AI changed videos, photos and content creation

YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV: Check new design details

Topics :GoogleGoogle Pixelsmartwatchesartifical intelligence

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story