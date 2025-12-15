Google Pixel Watch 4 gets new gesture controls, AI-enhanced smart replies

Google is rolling out a new software update for Pixel Watch models, bringing new one-handed gestures for scrolling through notifications, sending replies, controlling music playback, call handling and more on the Pixel Watch 4. Alongside the gesture improvements, Google is also introducing a more capable on-device, Gemma-based AI model to power Smart Replies on the Watch 4, while expanding the feature to the Pixel Watch 3 as well.

The update, based on Wear OS 6.1, is arriving as part of the December 2025 rollout and will be available in phases depending on the device and region.

Google Pixel Watch 4 gestures: What’s new

Google is expanding its gesture-based controls on the Pixel Watch 4 with two new one-handed gestures: Double pinch and Wrist turn. These gestures are designed to let users interact with the watch without touching the display.

With Double pinch — tapping the index finger and thumb together twice — users can scroll through notifications, dismiss alerts, snooze alarms, manage timers and stopwatches, pause or resume music, send the first suggested Smart Reply, and trigger actions such as taking a photo. Google has also confirmed that support for answering and ending phone calls using the same gesture is coming soon. The company added that on-screen hints will appear when Double pinch is available, making it easier for users to learn when and where the gesture can be used.