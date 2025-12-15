Google adds live headphone translation and Gemini upgrades to Translate app

Google is updating Translate and Search with new Gemini-powered features aimed at making translations sound more natural and context-aware. According to Google, the changes improve how text is translated across the web and inside the Translate app . The company is also introducing a new beta feature that can deliver real-time speech translations directly through headphones. Alongside this, Google is expanding language practice options in the Translate app, adding support for more languages to help users learn and use them.

Google Translate app: What’s new

Context aware

According to Google, one of the major improvements is in text translation quality. Google said that Translate is now better at understanding context, especially for phrases that do not translate well word-for-word. This includes idioms, slang, and local expressions. For example, phrases like “stealing my thunder” are no longer translated literally. Instead, the system tries to convey the actual meaning behind the phrase, making translations easier to understand and more accurate for everyday use. This update is rolling out starting today in the US and India. The update supports English translations across nearly 20 languages, including Hindi, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and German, and is available on Android, iOS, and the web.

Google is also expanding live translation with a new beta feature that works through headphones. Google mentioned in its blog that using Gemini's speech-to-speech capabilities, the Translate app can now deliver real-time spoken translations while preserving tone, pacing and emphasis. This makes conversations feel more natural and helps listeners follow who is speaking. The company said that the feature can be used for face-to-face conversations, lectures or even watching content in another language. To use it, users need to open the Translate app on Android, tap "Live translate," and connect any pair of headphones. The beta is rolling out now on Android in the US, Mexico and India. It supports over 70 languages and will come to iOS and more countries in 2026.