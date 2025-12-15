Home / Technology / Tech News / Google adds live headphone translation and Gemini upgrades to Translate app

Google adds live headphone translation and Gemini upgrades to Translate app

Google Translate rolls out Gemini-based translations, live speech-to-speech audio with any headphone, and wider language learning support in new regions

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Google is updating Translate and Search with new Gemini-powered features aimed at making translations sound more natural and context-aware. According to Google, the changes improve how text is translated across the web and inside the Translate app. The company is also introducing a new beta feature that can deliver real-time speech translations directly through headphones. Alongside this, Google is expanding language practice options in the Translate app, adding support for more languages to help users learn and use them. 

Google Translate app: What’s new

Context aware 

 
According to Google, one of the major improvements is in text translation quality. Google said that Translate is now better at understanding context, especially for phrases that do not translate well word-for-word. This includes idioms, slang, and local expressions. For example, phrases like “stealing my thunder” are no longer translated literally. Instead, the system tries to convey the actual meaning behind the phrase, making translations easier to understand and more accurate for everyday use. This update is rolling out starting today in the US and India. The update supports English translations across nearly 20 languages, including Hindi, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and German, and is available on Android, iOS, and the web.

Live translation (in Beta)

 
Google is also expanding live translation with a new beta feature that works through headphones. Google mentioned in its blog that using Gemini’s speech-to-speech capabilities, the Translate app can now deliver real-time spoken translations while preserving tone, pacing and emphasis. This makes conversations feel more natural and helps listeners follow who is speaking. The company said that the feature can be used for face-to-face conversations, lectures or even watching content in another language. To use it, users need to open the Translate app on Android, tap “Live translate,” and connect any pair of headphones. The beta is rolling out now on Android in the US, Mexico and India. It supports over 70 languages and will come to iOS and more countries in 2026. 

Language learning inside Translate app

 
Alongside translation, Google is also improving language learning inside the Translate app. Users will now get more detailed feedback during speaking practice, along with tips based on how they speak. As per Google, there is also a new streak feature that tracks how many days in a row someone practices, helping users stay consistent. These learning tools are expanding to nearly 20 more countries, including India, Germany, Sweden, and Taiwan, with support for several new language pairs. As part of this rollout, users can now practise new language pairs such as English to German and Portuguese, as well as Bengali, Simplified Mandarin Chinese, Dutch, German, Hindi, Italian, Romanian, and Swedish to English.

Topics :Tech NewsGoogle appsGoogle Translate

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

