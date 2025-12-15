Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra lists on FCC with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Report

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been reportedly listed on the FCC database, confirming the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 12:12 PM IST
The anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is likely to launch in January 2026, has reportedly surfaced on US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. There has been a lot of confusion around which chipset will the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra be powered by. A Forbes report possibly ends that confusion by stating that the upcoming top-of-the-line smartphone listed on FCC will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for all key global markets, including the US.
 
According to Forbes, the listing references two variants — SM-S948B and SM-S948U — consistent with Samsung’s established model numbering and earlier leaks around the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The “U” designation typically indicates a carrier-locked US model, while the “B” variant refers to the globally sold unlocked version. Both entries cite the SM8850 chipset, which corresponds to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
 
According to a SammyFans report, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 60W wired charging and satellite connectivity. However, it is possible that it may be limited to China only. There is not much clarity whether the model that will be globally released will mirror this or not. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: What to expect

According to a TimesBull report, the anticipated Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to sport a 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is likely to run One UI 8.5 user interface, which is based on Android 16.  Powering the device is expected to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for global markets. 
 
Samsung is reportedly planning to replace the floating camera rings with a pill-shaped rear camera module inspired by the Galaxy Fold series. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely to sport a quad rear setup, led by a 200MP main sensor, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. A 12MP front camera is expected for selfies. It may boast a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • OS: One UI 8.5
  • Rear camera: 200MP + 50MP ultra-wide lens + 50MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom + 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging: 60W wired, Qi2 wireless magnetic charging

Topics: Samsung Gadgets News Samsung Galaxy

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

