Home / Technology / Tech News / YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV: Check new design details

YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV: Check new design details

Google is updating YouTube's TV video player to make navigation simpler, with better controls and a less cluttered viewing experience

Updated YouTube TV
Updated YouTube TV (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Google is rolling out an updated video player for YouTube’s TV app, aimed at making navigation simpler and controls easier to access on large screens. According to the YouTube support page, the redesign does not drastically change how the app looks or works, but focuses on reducing clutter and improving how viewers interact with videos using a remote. The updated interface reflects Google’s effort to make YouTube feel more intuitive and closer to a traditional TV streaming experience.

YouTube’s TV app update: What’s new

The redesign was first previewed earlier this year during YouTube’s 20th anniversary announcements. The version now rolling out to users is largely the same as the earlier preview, with a few practical tweaks to how information and controls appear on TV screens.
 
As per the Google support page, one of the most noticeable updates is the placement of the video title. Instead of appearing as part of the main player interface, the title now sits in the top-left corner of the screen. It is no longer clickable, which helps reduce on-screen clutter. To make up for this, YouTube has added a new “Description” button that opens video details, creator information, and comments in one place.
 
The playback experience has also been refined. Core controls such as play, pause, and skipping forward or backward are now clearly visible, making YouTube feel more like a traditional streaming app when used on a TV. 
 
Key changes in the redesigned YouTube TV player include: 
Relocated video title: The title now appears in the top-left corner, separate from interactive controls, keeping the player layout cleaner.  New “Description” button: Replaces the clickable title and provides access to video metadata, comments and creator details.  Reorganised control layout: Buttons are grouped into three clear sections below the scrubber for easier navigation.
  • Left: Channel name, Description, and Subscribe
  • Centre: Previous video, Play/Pause, and Next video
  • Right: Like, Dislike, Comment, Save, Closed Captions, and Settings
Always-visible Subscribe button: The button stays on screen and adapts for pay-gated videos and upcoming live streams with a “Notify Me” option.
 
Additional viewing options: Live sports viewers may see a Multiview option, while Music and YouTube Premium subscribers get access to a Display Mode feature.
The new interface is already appearing on devices such as Google TV Streamer and Apple TV, suggesting a broad rollout across platforms. As noted in YouTube’s support page, the update is designed to make everyday viewing on TVs simpler and more intuitive without overhauling the app entirely.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OnePlus 15R to be launched on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

AI chatbots are becoming dangerously effective at political persuasion

Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones

Why big tech bosses are keeping their kids off social media platforms

AI models are becoming commodity, says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Topics :Tech NewsYouTube Indiaonline videoTechnology

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story