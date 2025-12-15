YouTube rolls out revamped user interface on TV: Check new design details

Google is rolling out an updated video player for YouTube’s TV app, aimed at making navigation simpler and controls easier to access on large screens. According to the YouTube support page, the redesign does not drastically change how the app looks or works, but focuses on reducing clutter and improving how viewers interact with videos using a remote. The updated interface reflects Google’s effort to make YouTube feel more intuitive and closer to a traditional TV streaming experience.

YouTube’s TV app update: What’s new

The redesign was first previewed earlier this year during YouTube’s 20th anniversary announcements. The version now rolling out to users is largely the same as the earlier preview, with a few practical tweaks to how information and controls appear on TV screens.

As per the Google support page, one of the most noticeable updates is the placement of the video title. Instead of appearing as part of the main player interface, the title now sits in the top-left corner of the screen. It is no longer clickable, which helps reduce on-screen clutter. To make up for this, YouTube has added a new “Description” button that opens video details, creator information, and comments in one place. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 26.2: What's new, how to update, and eligible iPhones The playback experience has also been refined. Core controls such as play, pause, and skipping forward or backward are now clearly visible, making YouTube feel more like a traditional streaming app when used on a TV.

Key changes in the redesigned YouTube TV player include: Relocated video title: The title now appears in the top-left corner, separate from interactive controls, keeping the player layout cleaner. New “Description” button: Replaces the clickable title and provides access to video metadata, comments and creator details. Reorganised control layout: Buttons are grouped into three clear sections below the scrubber for easier navigation. Left: Channel name, Description, and Subscribe

Centre: Previous video, Play/Pause, and Next video

Right: Like, Dislike, Comment, Save, Closed Captions, and Settings Always-visible Subscribe button: The button stays on screen and adapts for pay-gated videos and upcoming live streams with a "Notify Me" option.