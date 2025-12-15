Motorola Edge 70 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 launched: Price, specs

Motorola has launched the Edge 70 smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and measures 5.99mm in thickness. The Edge 70 smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, which is said to last up to 40 hours. The smartphone comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust, sand and water, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade. The Edge 70 is offered in three Pantone-curated colour options – Lily Pad, Gadget Grey and Bronze Green.
Motorola Edge 70: Price and availability
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
The Motorola Edge 70 will be available from December 23 on the company's official website, ecommerce platform Flipkart and at select retail stores. As for its introductory offers, customers can get discount of Rs 1000 on cards from select banks.
Motorola Edge 70: Details
The Motorola Edge 70 sports a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The smartphone features a metal frame and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, the handset comes with an 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
For cameras, the smartphone features 50MP main and 50MP ultra-wide sensors on the rear. At the front, it includes a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. The company said that all three cameras support 4K 60FPS video recording. Powered by motoAI, the camera system comes with features like AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilisation, AI Signature Style, and AI Group Shot. The smartphone also offers Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Magic Editor.
Also Read
The smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, supporting 68W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. According to the company, the battery is rated to last up to 40 hours on a single charge.
The Motorola Edge 70 runs Android 16-based Hello UI and includes built-in AI features. The smartphone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. The company promises motorola edge 70 with three OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The smartphone also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.
The Motorola Edge 70 brings a set of AI tools under Moto AI 2.0, accessible through a dedicated AI key for quicker use. It also offers features such as memory recall, automatic screenshot blur and cross-device continuity, while integrations with services like Perplexity, Copilot and Google Gemini is said to give users the flexibility to choose how they want AI assistance to work for them.
Motorola Edge 70: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch 1.5K pOLED, HDR10+, 1.5Kresolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 4500nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP Ultra-wide
- Front camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 68W wired, 15W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based Hello UI
- Protection: IP68, IP69, MIL-STD-810H, Gorilla Glass 7i
- Thickness: 5.99mm
- Weight: 159g