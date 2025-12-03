Google plans ChatGPT-style update for Gemini app: What's coming and why

As mentioned in the report, Gemini is also testing an upgrade for voice input. The current version stops listening whenever there is a slight pause, which often makes longer or more complex questions difficult to record in one go. The new version introduces a press-and-hold gesture on the microphone icon that records continuously until a separate stop button is tapped.

Although Google has not officially announced this redesign, the presence of the new UI in the beta version suggests that the company is preparing a more unified and simplified interface.

This improvement allows users to speak naturally, without worrying about pauses or the app cutting off too early. Android Authority noted that a similar feature appeared in internal tests back in October, but at the time, it worked only inside the Gemini app. In the new beta, long-form voice input works both in the app and in the Gemini overlay that appears over other apps.

New Google Maps integration

Gemini is also expanding its location-related capabilities. According to the report, when the app recommends places such as restaurants, shops or landmarks, the results will now include much richer details. These will consist of photos, short videos, reviews, ratings and other information sourced directly from Google Maps.