Google plans ChatGPT-style update for Gemini app: What's coming and why

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Google is reportedly testing multiple new features for the Gemini app, with Android Authority spotting the changes in the latest beta build of the Google app. The report highlights a redesigned interface, improved voice input and expanded Maps-related tools currently in development. These early findings suggest Google may be preparing to roll out a significant Gemini app update in the coming weeks.
Gemini update: What to expect
ChatGPT-style interface
According to the report, one of the major changes spotted in the beta is a redesigned interface that closely resembles ChatGPT’s layout. In the current Gemini app, tools like image creation, video generation and other features live behind a separate tools icon. Google is now removing that icon and moving everything into a single menu that appears when the plus button is tapped at the bottom of the screen. This new slide-up panel looks almost identical to the tools layout used in the ChatGPT app. The update reorganises common actions into one place, likely making it easier to discover and switch between tasks.
Although Google has not officially announced this redesign, the presence of the new UI in the beta version suggests that the company is preparing a more unified and simplified interface.
As mentioned in the report, Gemini is also testing an upgrade for voice input. The current version stops listening whenever there is a slight pause, which often makes longer or more complex questions difficult to record in one go. The new version introduces a press-and-hold gesture on the microphone icon that records continuously until a separate stop button is tapped.
This improvement allows users to speak naturally, without worrying about pauses or the app cutting off too early. Android Authority noted that a similar feature appeared in internal tests back in October, but at the time, it worked only inside the Gemini app. In the new beta, long-form voice input works both in the app and in the Gemini overlay that appears over other apps.
New Google Maps integration
Gemini is also expanding its location-related capabilities. According to the report, when the app recommends places such as restaurants, shops or landmarks, the results will now include much richer details. These will consist of photos, short videos, reviews, ratings and other information sourced directly from Google Maps.
Another addition is the ability to export any list of recommended places straight to Google Maps. This is intended to make saving, navigating or revisiting locations easier, especially while planning trips or researching new areas.