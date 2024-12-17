Google releases Android 15 QPR2 beta 2 for eligible Pixel devices: Details

Google has released the second beta version of Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 2 (QPR2) for eligible Pixel devices. Android 15 QPR2 builds on the updates introduced in the initial release of Android 15 and Android 15 QPR1, bringing refinements, bug fixes, and improvements to stability and performance.

Google has also addressed several user-reported issues, including problems related to delays in placing calls and an issue preventing the charging limit option from being enabled. Apart from this, Google brings several new changes to the user interface of Pixel smartphones. This includes new animations and a new Notification Cooldown option in settings.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2: What is new

Notification Cooldown

Google first previewed the new Notification Cooldown feature in the Android 16 Developer Preview 1. The new feature reduces the volume and frequency of notifications for up to two minutes when multiple alerts are received in quick succession. However, calls, alarms, and priority conversations remain unaffected.

Resolved issues

Google has listed the following user-reported issues that have been resolved in the latest QPR2 beta 2 update:

Fixed an issue that prevented the "ANGLE preferences" option from being accessed in developer options

Fixed an issue that prevented some glucose sensor devices from connecting

Fixed issues that caused a long delay when selecting options to place a call

Fixed an issue that prevented the "Limit to 80%" option in charging optimisation settings from being enabled

Fixed null pointer issues that could cause devices to unexpectedly crash or restart

Fixed an issue that sometimes caused Pixel Fold devices to stop responding while unfolded

Additionally, Google has resolved several Bluetooth-related issues that were affecting the use of Bluetooth LE Audio on Pixel devices.

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2: Eligible devices

Android 15 QPR2 Beta 2 is available for the following eligible Google Pixel devices: