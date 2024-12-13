Tech wrap Dec 13: Android XR, WhatsApp calling feature, ChatGPT Santa voice

Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm have teamed up to preview the Android XR platform, designed for headsets and glasses. Demonstrated on Samsung’s “Project Moohan” prototype headset, the new platform integrates AI with augmented and virtual reality, aiming to create immersive, helpful experiences that could rival Apple’s Vision Pro.

Meta has introduced several updates to enhance the calling experience on WhatsApp, improving both the desktop and mobile versions. The new features include higher-quality video calls, a selective group calling option, better desktop calling functionality, and new video call effects.

OpenAI has launched a festive “Santa” voice option for ChatGPT as part of its seasonal updates. Available in Voice Mode, this feature enhances user interaction with the chatbot and will be accessible until the end of December. OpenAI announced the feature on social media, stating, "Santa is rolling out today to everyone across all ChatGPT platforms and will retire back to the North Pole after the holidays."

With iOS 18.2, Apple has introduced a new "Layered Recording" feature for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models in the Voice Memos app. This allows users to overlay voice recordings on top of instrumental tracks without the need for headphones, enhancing the app’s versatility for music and podcast creators.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 series is now available in India, alongside ecosystem products like the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speakers and Redmi Buds 6, which come with introductory offers. Launched on December 9, the Redmi Note 14 series features several AI-powered enhancements for a smoother user experience.

Reports suggest that Apple may introduce significant design changes for the iPhone 17 series, expected in 2025. A new camera layout could include horizontally placed sensors, similar to the Google Pixel 9. Additionally, Apple may return to an aluminium chassis for its Pro models.

Priced at Rs 109,999, the Google Pixel 9 Pro strikes a balance between portability and premium features, making it a suitable choice for those seeking a compact flagship. While it shares strengths with the larger XL model, it lacks Dolby Vision and Atmos support and has relatively slow charging speeds.