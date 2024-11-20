Google releases first developer preview of Android 16 on Pixels: What's new

Just a month after the release of Android 15, Google has launched the first Developer Preview of Android 16 for Pixel smartphones. Announced via the Android Developer Blog, the preview is now available for developers to test their apps. Android 16 Developer Preview 1 introduces several new features, including Audio Sharing, Notification Cooldown, Health Records, and more.
This aligns with Google’s announcement earlier this month regarding more frequent Android releases. The company confirmed plans for two updates in 2025: a major release in Q2, followed by a minor update in Q4. The Q2 release has now been identified as Android 16.
Android 16 Developer Preview 1: Compatibility
The developer preview is available to select developers on Pixel 6 and newer Pixel devices. It can also be accessed via the Android Emulator.
Android 16 Developer Preview 1: What is new
- Embedded photo picker: Google said that Android’s photo picker feature that allows apps to access selected images and videos from both local and cloud storage is getting an update with Android 16. The new version will feel more like a part of the app rather than an overlay.
- Health records: Health records within Health Connect will allow third party apps to access user’s health data, such as vaccination records and lab results, with user permission.
- Notification cooldown: This feature reduces the volume and frequency of notifications for up to two minutes when multiple alerts are received in quick succession. Calls, alarms, and priority conversations remain unaffected.
- Audio Sharing: The feature enables multiple Bluetooth headphones to connect to a device simultaneously for shared media playback. However, It requires Bluetooth LE-compatible devices.
- Other Updates: Additional changes include new privacy features under the updated Privacy Sandbox, minor UI enhancements, and more.