OxygenOS 15: OnePlus 11 gets Android 15 update, Google's Circle to Search

OnePlus has started rolling out the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 user interface for the OnePlus 11 smartphone. In a post on its community page, OnePlus announced that the system update is now available for OnePlus 11 users in India. It will be rolled out in batches to users in North America and the European Union over the next three weeks. Alongside revamped aesthetics and features, the OnePlus 11 gains support for Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search functionality with the update.

OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline

The update is being rolled out to several OnePlus devices over the coming months. Below is the schedule:

December, 2024

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Pad

January, 2025

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus Nord 3

February, 2025

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord CE 3

OxygenOS 15 has already been rolled out to the OnePlus 12 series and OnePlus Pad 2.

OxygenOS 15: What’s new

OxygenOS 15 integrates Google’s Gemini AI model, introducing several advanced features:

Intelligent Search: Improved file and note searching.

AI Notes: Enhanced support for writing.

AI Reply: Smarter responses in messaging apps.

The update also includes new photography tools:

AI Detail Boost: Enhances image resolution.

AI Unblur: Corrects blurry photos.

AI Reflection Eraser: Improves picture quality by removing unwanted reflections.

For file sharing, the Share with iPhone feature enables seamless transfer of documents, photos, and videos between OnePlus devices and iPhones.

Design and animation updates focus on smoother app transitions using parallel processing, with revamped icons and an updated quick settings menu and notification panel. OnePlus claims the update reduces system storage consumption by 20 per cent for the upcoming OnePlus 13.

OxygenOS 15 also brings advanced security features, including: