One UI 7: Samsung adds new features and fixes bugs in second beta release

After introducing new Galaxy AI tools and additional features with the One UI 7 beta last week, Samsung has released the second beta of its new Android 15-based user interface, bringing notable bug fixes and improvements. Some key updates include functional enhancements to the new Now Bar on the lock screen, App Drawer, DeX interface, and more. The new beta also adds an option to set the display refresh rate through Game Booster.

The second beta of One UI 7 is available with the build number ZXL5 on Galaxy S24 series smartphones enrolled in the One UI 7 beta program.

Samsung One UI 7 beta 2: What is new

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung has listed the following improvements in the One UI 7 beta 2 changelog:

Fixed continuous display and malfunction after closing the Now Bar

Fixed display error of personal App Drawer

Fixed issue preventing connection to some TV products wirelessly through DeX

Fixed problem where reminder widget transparency was not applied (app update required)

Improved slow transitions between apps on the recent screen

Improved entry speed for Smart Select in the edge panel

Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode

Improved GPS function

Fixed Quick Panel operation error

Added option to set screen refresh rate within Game Booster

Fixed call termination and Samsung Messages app F/C issue

Fixed background colour issue for weather widget

Fixed Wi-Fi/NFC connection error when setting as routine

Numerous other improvements

Samsung One UI 7 beta 2: How to install

To install the second One UI 7 beta on an eligible Galaxy device, users need to:

Log in with a Samsung account.

Open the Samsung Members app.

Tap on the “Notices” icon.

Select “Registration for One UI 7 Beta Program.”

Tap the “Join Now” image.

Agree to the terms by selecting Enroll and then Agree.

Once enrolled, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and install.

Reboot the device if it does not do so automatically.

Samsung One UI 7: New features

Samsung released the first beta of One UI 7 last week, introducing the following new features:

Galaxy AI Enhancements in One UI 7

Writing Tools: New writing features like Summarise, Writing Style suggestions, Spelling and Grammar checks, and bullet-point text formatting. Integrated into the keyboard, these tools are accessible across the system wherever text is selected.

Call Transcripts: Automatic call transcription in 20 languages, including Hindi and English (India), when recording is enabled.

Design Updates

Lock screen Now Bar: Displays key activities like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch directly on the lock screen. Positioned at the bottom, it will be supported on upcoming Galaxy S-series devices.

Camera Redesign: More intuitive Camera app interface, reorganised controls, and simplified Pro mode settings for better usability.

System Changes: Redesigned app icons, widgets, and lock screen, simplified home screen, live notifications, and a new charging animation with an updated battery icon.

Privacy and Security Features