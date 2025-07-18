Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Google has reportedly started rolling out the Android 16 Quarterly Platform Release Beta 3 (QPR1) to select Pixel smartphones. This final beta version for Android 16 (QPR1) offers a glimpse at the new features including magnify keyboard and taskbar shortcut, but also miss out on few essential features. The upcoming features are mainly focused on usability, productivity and are expected in the upcoming release scheduled for September 3, 2025. Android Authority shared a list of upgrades that the Android 16 QPR1 is bringing. Here are the details.

Magnify keyboard

As per the report, a key feature in Beta 3 is a “magnify keyboard” option which is found under Settings then Accessibility and Magnification. This tool allows users to zoom into the on-screen keyboard to clearly view emojis and letters when using full-screen magnification. It was initially spotted in an Android Canary build earlier this week, its inclusion in Beta 3 suggests it is likely to make it to the final stable version of Android 16 QPR1.

ALSO READ: Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more Taskbar shortcuts for pinned apps in Desktop Mode Another addition is the ability to quickly pin or unpin apps from the taskbar while using Desktop Mode. Long-pressing an app icon in the app drawer or on the taskbar now shows a context menu with “pin to taskbar” or “unpin from taskbar” shortcuts, respectively. These shortcuts are exclusive to devices using Desktop Mode, either on a connected display or the internal display on a tablet. Features missing in this beta build Despite some useful changes, several features from recent Android Canary builds are still not there. These include: