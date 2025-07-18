Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate arrives on Apple Macs with 149GB file size, Rs 4,199 price tag, full post-launch content, and features tuned for M-series chips

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate has been released for Apple Macs based on its M-series silicon. Notably, this is the first time that Mac users will be able to play Cyberpunk. To compensate for the delay, the Polish video game development studio that build Cyberpunk, CD Projekt Red, has brought the base game and all post-release content including the Phantom Liberty expansion to Macs at once. The game makes use of the full capabilities of the M-series chips to deliver a smooth performance, sharp visuals, and more. 
 
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate is now available for purchase on Apple App Store however, the US technology company has suggested that before purchasing the game, users must check whether their Mac is compatible with the game or not.
 

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate on Mac: System requirements

  • Game size: 149.26 GB (CD Projekt Red has suggested users to keep in store around an additionally 15 per cent of size of the game for download and installation process)
  • Processor: Will run on a Mac with M1 chip or later
  • OS: macOS 15.5 or later
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Average FPS: 30
The aforementioned are minimum requirements. However, to run the game smoothly and at its full potential, Apple App Store recommends at least an M3 Pro chip powering the Mac. This has been done because Ray Tracing is only supported on M3 or later chips. As for RAM and frames per second, at least 18GB of RAM and 60 fps display is recommended.  

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate on Mac: Price

  • Price: Rs 4,199
Akin to the original game, there are no in-app purchases in the game, meaning that consumers only need to pay Rs 4,199 to play the complete game along with its expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate: How has it been optimised to make the most of Macs

On Macs, the game leverages Apple’s Metal graphics framework to enhance both performance and visual fidelity. With native Metal integration and support for MetalFX upscaling, it has been claimed to achieve smoother gameplay and better frame rates, even under high graphical loads.
 
An upcoming update will introduce advanced Metal 4 features, including MetalFX Frame Interpolation—which inserts additional frames for more fluid motion—and MetalFX Denoising, which improves image quality during real-time ray tracing at higher settings.
 
These enhancements will enable the game to run at up to 120fps on compatible Macs, delivering a more responsive gaming experience without sacrificing efficiency. 

What is Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate 

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate edition is the definitive version of CD Projekt Red’s open-world action RPG, set in the dystopian future of Night City. Players step into the role of V, a mercenary navigating a world shaped by powerful corporations, cybernetic upgrades, and advanced technology. This edition includes the base game, all major post-launch updates, and the Phantom Liberty expansion, which introduces a new storyline and region to explore.
 
Renowned for its branching narrative and immersive first-person gameplay, the game offers deep character customisation and a variety of playstyles—ranging from direct combat to stealth and dialogue-driven choices. With all content and technical refinements bundled together, the Ultimate Edition offers the most complete experience for newcomers and returning players alike.
 
In related news, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077 update 2.3 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on July 17. The update brings a variety of new features, such as auto-driving support, additional vehicles, enhanced photo mode tools, and multiple gameplay refinements, and more.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

