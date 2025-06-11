Google releases Android 16 for Pixels: What is new, how-to update, and more

Google has begun rolling out the Android 16 update to eligible Pixel smartphones. First previewed last month at the inaugural Android Show: I/O Edition, the update introduces several new features including Live Updates, the Pixel VIPs widget, deeper Gemini integration, and more.
According to Google, Android 16 sets the stage for the broader adoption of its new Material 3 Expressive design language. However, most of the visual changes tied to this new design approach are not yet live in this release.
Android 16 on Pixels: What’s new
According to Google’s release notes, Android 16 introduces the following features for eligible Pixel devices:
- Pixel VIPs widget: A new feature integrated into the Google Contacts app that helps users stay connected with their most important contacts. Pixel VIPs functions like an enhanced favourites hub, offering VIP badges, Do Not Disturb bypass, birthday reminders, shared activities, location sharing, and more.
- Live Updates: A new interactive notification banner that provides real-time progress updates from supported apps such as food delivery and ride-hailing services.
- Deeper Gemini Live integration: Gemini AI can now draw context from apps like Google Maps, Calendar, Tasks, and Keep to offer more personalised and useful responses during live conversations.
- AI stickers: Users can now create custom AI-generated stickers directly within Gboard using text prompts or photos. This feature is currently available in select regions and supports English, Japanese, and German.
- AI Mode on Home Screen: A new AI Mode in Google Search is now accessible from the Pixel Home Screen, though it remains limited to certain regions for now.
- Enhanced hearing aid support: Android 16 brings improved support for hearing aids, including native controls like volume adjustment and LE Audio compatibility.
- Other updates: Android 16 also includes support for HDR screenshots, refined haptics and back animations, improvements to button navigation, and security enhancements through Google’s Advanced Protection programme.
Android 16 on Pixels: What is next
Google confirmed that the broader rollout of Material 3 Expressive—the new Android design language—is coming later this year.
Material 3 Expressive builds on Material You and places greater focus on colour, shape, motion, and responsive UI elements. It features spring-like animations, dynamic colour themes, improved typography, and a more personalised user experience.
While the full suite of changes isn't yet live system-wide, early visual updates have already appeared in select Google apps like Messages and Photos. A more comprehensive rollout is expected to follow the launch of the 2025 Pixel line-up.
How to install Android 16 on Pixels
- Go to the Settings app on your eligible Pixel device and select the System menu.
- Within the System menu, scroll down and select Software updates.
- Select the System update option and tap on Check for update at the bottom right of the screen.
- If the Android 16 update is available, tap on the Download and Install option and follow the instructions.
- Your Pixel may restart automatically to install the update.
Eligible Google Pixel devices for Android 16
- Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold, 9a
- Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a
- Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a
- Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a
- Pixel Tablet
- Pixel Fold