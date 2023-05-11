Home / Technology / Tech News / Google releases its text-to-music AI tool 'MusicLM' to Android, iOS users

Google releases its text-to-music AI tool 'MusicLM' to Android, iOS users

The tool was first announced in January this year and is now available to the public

IANS San Francisco
Google releases its text-to-music AI tool 'MusicLM' to Android, iOS users

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google has released "MusicLM" -- a new experimental AI tool that can generate high-fidelity music in any genre given a text description.

The tool was first announced in January this year and is now available to the public.

The text-to-music AI tool is available in the AI Test Kitchen app on the web, Android or iOS.

"Starting today, you can sign up to try it in AI Test Kitchen on the web, Android or iOS. Just type in a prompt like acesoulful jazz for a dinner party" and MusicLM will create two versions of the song for you. You can listen to both and give a trophy to the track that you like better, which will help improve the model," Google said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The tech giant also said that it has been working with musicians like Dan Deacon (an American composer and electronic musician) and hosting workshops to see how this technology can empower the creative process.

Moreover, Google has also introduced "Project Gameface" -- a new open-source hands-free gaming mouse that enables users to control a computer's cursor using their head movement and facial gestures.

People can raise their eyebrows to click and drag or open their mouths to move the cursor, making it possible for anyone to pursue gaming.

The project was inspired by the story of quadriplegic video game streamer Lance Carr, who lives with muscular dystrophy, a progressive disease that weakens muscles, the company said.

--IANS

shs/shb/

Also Read

Google rolls out 'sleep timer' feature in YouTube Music app: Details here

OpenAI launches new tool 'AI Text Classifier' to detect AI-generated text

Google introduces AI system that generates music from text descriptions

WhatsApp may introduce 3 new features for text editor in drawing tool

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

Twitter rolls out new encrypted DMs feature exclusive to verified users

57% of all fraud incidents in India are 'platform' frauds: PwC India

New AI-powered breathalyser for disease sniffs out Covid-19 in real-time

National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

Google I/O 23: Bard AI in 180 countries to Pixel Fold, updates from keynote

Topics :GoogleArtificial intelligenceAndroidApple iOS

First Published: May 11 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story