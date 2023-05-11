Home / Technology / Tech News / National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11, PM Modi inaugurated multiple projects on marking the 25th National Technology Day.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to honour the contributions of respected scientists, engineers, and researchers in the field of science and technology.

India is one of the fastest-developing nations in the world, and its credit goes to technical advancements.

We are living in an era of innovation, and no country could lead to the path of development undervaluing technological advancements.

India has significantly raised its standards of science and technology in the last three decades, improving India’s status on global platforms.

National Technology Day: History

In 1998, then-Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted five nuclear bomb tests (Pokhran- II) in May 1998.

The Pokhran - II was headed by the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who believes that science is the most powerful means for the advancement of life.

After the successful Pokhran - II test, India became the sixth nuclear country.

To celebrate the occasion, the government of India, under PM Vajpayee's leadership, declared May 11 as National Technology Day.

The first National Technology Day was observed on May 11, 1999.

National Technology Day 2023: Significance

The day is observed to remind the world about India’s growing command over science and technology.

It is an opportunity for all the citizens to honour our scientists and engineers who always make India proud and play a critical role in the development of the nation.

What is the theme of National Technology Day 2023?

The National Technology Theme 2023 is “School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.”

PM Modi to inaugurate the programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Technology Day 2023, will inaugurate a programme at Pragati Maidan today, i.e., May 11.

The programme will mark the 25th anniversary of National Technology Day when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5800 crore.

The multiple projects include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory - India (LIGO-India), Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital.

National Technology Day 2023 Quotes

“Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it."

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic.”

“One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men.  No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.”

"The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don't really even notice it, so it's part of everyday life."

"The best way to predict the future is to invent it."

Also Read

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

Tech M sheds 9% in 5 days on JP Morgan, Citi downgrades, target price cuts

Disruptive tech is fueling investment and innovation in Indian HR Tech

Is investors' love for digital India over?

Should you bet on new-age tech stocks after a mixed Q2?

Google I/O 23: Bard AI in 180 countries to Pixel Fold, updates from keynote

43% mobile users 'confused' or 'unclear' about app tracking: Report

Google is giving its search engine an artificial-intelligence makeover

Google launches Pixel 7a phone, sale with launch offers starts on Flipkart

End-to-End Encryption: Here's how it works, benefits and drawbacks

Topics :Narendra ModiTechnologyScience

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story