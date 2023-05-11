National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to honour the contributions of respected scientists, engineers, and researchers in the field of science and technology.



India is one of the fastest-developing nations in the world, and its credit goes to technical advancements.



We are living in an era of innovation, and no country could lead to the path of development undervaluing technological advancements.



India has significantly raised its standards of science and technology in the last three decades, improving India’s status on global platforms. National Technology Day: History

In 1998, then-Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted five nuclear bomb tests (Pokhran- II) in May 1998.



The Pokhran - II was headed by the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who believes that science is the most powerful means for the advancement of life.



After the successful Pokhran - II test, India became the sixth nuclear country.



To celebrate the occasion, the government of India, under PM Vajpayee's leadership, declared May 11 as National Technology Day.



The first National Technology Day was observed on May 11, 1999. National Technology Day 2023: Significance

The day is observed to remind the world about India’s growing command over science and technology.



It is an opportunity for all the citizens to honour our scientists and engineers who always make India proud and play a critical role in the development of the nation. What is the theme of National Technology Day 2023?

The National Technology Theme 2023 is “School to Startups-Igniting Young Minds to Innovate.” PM Modi to inaugurate the programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Technology Day 2023, will inaugurate a programme at Pragati Maidan today, i.e., May 11.



The programme will mark the 25th anniversary of National Technology Day when PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple scientific projects worth more than Rs 5800 crore.



The multiple projects include Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory - India (LIGO-India), Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, and Platinum Jubilee Block of Tata Memorial Hospital. National Technology Day 2023 Quotes

“Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it."



“Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic.”



“One machine can do the work of fifty ordinary men. No machine can do the work of one extraordinary man.”



"The advance of technology is based on making it fit in so that you don't really even notice it, so it's part of everyday life."



"The best way to predict the future is to invent it."