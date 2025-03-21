Google rolls out AI-powered 'smart search' feature in Gmail: What's new

Google is enhancing Gmail with artificial intelligence to improve search functionality, making it easier for users to find specific emails. In a recent blog post, the company announced the rollout of a new "smart search" feature powered by AI, designed to deliver more relevant results more quickly.

Smart search in Gmail: What is new

According to Google, Gmail's search results will now prioritise factors such as recency, frequently clicked emails, and commonly contacted recipients rather than simply displaying results in chronological order based on keywords. This refined sorting approach is aimed at surfacing emails that are more relevant to users. However, users will still have the option to toggle between "most relevant" and "most recent" results based on their preference.

The "most relevant" search option is currently rolling out for users with personal Google accounts and is available on both the web and the official Gmail app for Android and iOS. Google has also stated plans to extend this feature to business users in the future.

Earlier this month, Google introduced another AI-powered enhancement in Gmail, which utilises its Gemini AI to automatically detect and add events to users' Google Calendar based on email content. Gemini essentially analyses emails to determine whether they contain event-related details and, if so, provides users with a new "Add to Calendar" button for quick scheduling. This feature is currently being rolled out to Google's paid-tier subscribers, including Business, Enterprise and Education users. The rollout is expected to be completed by next month.