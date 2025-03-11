Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Google Gemini will scan Gmail for events and add them to Calendar

Soon, Google Gemini will scan Gmail for events and add them to Calendar

Google has stated that Gemini will not add an event to the Calendar even if it finds details in Gmail, but it will ask the users if they wish to add the event to their calendar

Gmail New Feature

Gmail New Feature

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has announced the arrival of a new artificial intelligence (AI) powered feature that uses Gemini to add events to the Google Calendar of users based on the details that they get in their email on Gmail. According to a report by The Verge, essentially what Gemini does here is that if it thinks that the contents of the email describe an event then it will give users a new “Add to Calendar” button, which will initiate the process.
 
According to the report, this feature fared well in separating events in test emails, however, it did not exactly match up with the way Google described it. The US technology giant said that the feature will straight up add the event to the Calendar of users but, this feature does need a confirmation on the details from the user and ask whether they wish to add this event to their calendar or not.
 
 
How to use
 
Once users get an email with details in it that suggest it is an event then Google will send an “Add to Calendar” button. Users will have to click on it, then the feature will check the details with them to confirm whether it is right or not.
 
Once they proceed, Google will then ask them whether they wish to keep this event in their calendar or not, click on ‘Yes’ and the event will be saved in the Calendar. Notably, as per the report, once the event is created, users won’t have the option to edit it in the sidebar.

Also Read

Indian flag, India, flag, tiranga, tricolour

Motive to hire hundreds as AI unicorns expand, follow Big Tech to India

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google confirms arrival of lock screen widgets with Android 16: Know more

Google, Alphabet

Alphabet, CEO Sundar Pichai get House GOP subpoena on alleged censorship

Google Pixel 8a

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect and upgrades it would get over the Pixel 8a

Google, Google Logo

Meta, Google must help combat India's illegal gambling, betting mkt: Study

Availability
 
Google has begun rolling out this feature and it is expected to be rolled out completely by mid-April, 2025.
 
This feature is available for Google Workspace users across Business Starter, Standard, and Plus, as well as Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus plans. It is also accessible to customers who have the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on as well as to users who have subscribed to Google One AI Premium. Additionally, anyone who previously purchased the Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons will also receive this feature.

More From This Section

Apple

WWDC 2025: Apple readies dramatic software overhaul for iPhone, iPad, Mac

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15 series India launch on March 3: Event details, expected specs

jio

Jio launches Rs 100 plan, offering free JioHotstar subscription for 90 days

Tech Wrap March 10

Tech wrap March 10: Apple Siri, ASUS laptops, Android Lock screen widgets

x, Twitter

Twitter Down: Several users report massive outage, company yet to respond

Topics : Google Gemini AI Gmail

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results 2025 Declared
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon