Google rolls out Android 16 beta 2 for Pixels: What's new, eligible models

Google has released the second beta version of the Android 16 operating system for compatible Pixel devices. Following the first beta in January, Android 16 Beta 2 introduces new professional camera features, an extra-dim mode, shortcuts for accessing Google Wallet, and other enhancements. It also allows users to set their preferred measurement system in regional preferences.

Android 16 beta 2: What is new

Building on features introduced in the first beta and Developer Previews—such as Audio sharing on Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) devices, Screen-off fingerprint access, improved app compatibility for large-screen devices like foldables, and live notifications—the second beta brings the following updates:

Camera features: Android 16 enhances support for professional camera users with hybrid auto exposure, allowing manual control over certain exposure settings while the auto-exposure (AE) algorithm manages the rest. The update also introduces precise colour temperature and tint adjustments for video recording apps. Additionally, the HEIC file format now supports Ultra HDR images.

Extra Dim: A new Extra Dim feature in the Display and Touch settings enables the screen to go darker than usual, reducing eye strain in dimly lit environments.

Google Wallet shortcut: Android 16 Beta 2 introduces a new shortcut for Google Wallet. The double-click power button gesture, previously reserved for the camera, can now be customised in Gestures settings to open Google Wallet instead.

Preferred measurement system: Users can now customise their preferred measurement system, including:

Temperature: Celsius or Fahrenheit

Measurement system: Metric, Imperial (US), Imperial (UK)

First day of week: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Other: Additional changes include redesigned icons for select apps and an option to maximise text contrast for improved readability.

Android 16 beta 2: Eligible devices

The update is available for select Pixel devices enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel programme. Enrolled devices will receive regular over-the-air (OTA) updates throughout the platform's release cycle unless users opt out. Here is the list of supported devices:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Android 16: Release timeline

Google has announced that it will be hosting its annual developer conference, Google I/O, from May 20 onwards. Android 16 is expected to complete its beta cycle before the event kicks off. Here is the schedule Google has released for Android 16 beta updates: