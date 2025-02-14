Now, Google Gemini can tap into past chats to craft responses: Details here

Google has started rolling out a new memory feature for Gemini, which lets the artificial intelligence chatbot remember past chats. Google said that Gemini AI can recall past conversations with the user to provide "more helpful responses."

READ: Gemini 2.0 AI models: What's new for users, developers Previously, Gemini had limited memory for remembering user preferences upon request. Now, it has a broader memory that enables it to review entire conversations to answer questions or summarise past chats on specific topics. Google explained that Gemini now uses information from relevant chats to craft its responses, allowing users to continue conversations without needing to start over or search for specific chats. Simply prompting Gemini with a query will prompt it to fetch relevant information from past discussions.

For privacy, Google gives users control over what information is stored. The company allows users to review, delete, or set a duration for how long their chat history is kept. Additionally, users can fully disable the memory feature by turning off Gemini Apps Activity in the settings menu.

I tested this new feature by asking Gemini to summarise a discussion on a topic that spanned several chats. Regardless of the AI model I selected, the chatbot was able to retrieve the relevant information and consolidate it into a single response. Gemini also includes a "Source and related content" section at the end of the response, which cites previous chats. However, this feature is only available when using fully released models like Gemini 2.0 Flash or 1.5 Pro, and not with experimental models.

The new Gemini memory feature is currently available in English for Gemini Advanced subscribers via Google One AI Premium Plan on the Gemini web and mobile app. The company has announced that it will be rolling out support for more languages in the coming weeks.