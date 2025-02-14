WhatsApp introduces 'Chat Theme' on Android, iOS: What is it, how it works

Meta is rolling out new customisation features for WhatsApp with multiple chat themes and chat background options for both Android and iOS versions of the app. Announcing the new "Chat theme" feature, the company said that users can now customise their WhatsApp chats to reflect their style. The feature is now starting to roll out, and will be available globally over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp chat themes: What is new

The new feature allows users to not only change the chat background but also customise the colour of chat bubbles to suit their preferences. Multiple pre-set chat themes are available, adjusting both the background and chat bubbles. Users can also mix and match these themes to create a unique look. Additionally, they can apply the same theme to all chats or customise each individual conversation. These customisations can also be used in WhatsApp channels.

WhatsApp has introduced 30 new chat wallpaper options, but users can still upload their own images from the gallery. It's important to note that these themes and backgrounds are only visible to the user who applies them and do not affect the other person in the conversation.

WhatsApp chat themes: How to apply

For changing the theme of all your chats and channels, go to the Settings menu > Chats > Default chat theme, and select a theme of your preference. For customising each chat individually, tap on the name of the contact at the top of the chat screen (on iOS), or click the three-dot menu (on Android), and select the "Chat theme" option.

It should be noted that the feature might not be available to all users at this time as the company is rolling out these new customisation features gradually. It is expected to be available more widely in the coming weeks.