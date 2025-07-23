Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Google has rolled out its latest Pixel Drop update, bringing a host of new features for Pixel device users. Among the highlights are AI-powered video creation via the Gemini app, a new Pixel VIPs widget for closer connectivity with contacts, support for LE Audio in hearing aids, and creative upgrades through Pixel Studio.

The Pixel Drop aims to enhance both creativity and accessibility across supported Pixel devices.

AI video creation in Gemini app

Google has introduced a new AI video generation tool in the Gemini app. Pixel users can now upload images directly from their camera roll, type a prompt to describe a scene, and let the AI create animated videos based on the input. The feature transforms still images into dynamic visuals, powered by Google’s generative AI.

Announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter), Google said: “With our latest #PixelDrop, you can now upload images directly from your camera roll, enter a prompt to describe a scene, and let Gemini bring it all to life.” ALSO READ: Switching to Android: How to move iCloud photos, videos to Google Photos Pixel VIPs widget for key contacts The new Pixel VIPs widget helps users stay connected with their closest contacts. It shows live location updates, upcoming events, and recent calls or messages, including from WhatsApp, on the home screen. It aims to centralise important updates from key people in one accessible view.

Creative tools with AI and personalisation Pixel Studio, available exclusively on Pixel 9 devices, enables users to generate visuals using Google’s Imagen 3 model. Whether it’s memes, posters, or digital art, users can quickly create high-quality images on-device, without needing design skills. Pixel Drop also adds tools to personalise content with stickers, captions, and creative elements. For example, users can turn personal photos into stickers or add event-specific details to visuals. These can be shared instantly via Gboard, allowing for one-tap sharing in chats, social posts, or emails. ALSO READ: AI goes rogue: Replit AI platform wipes company database during code freeze