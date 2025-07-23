Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Google's latest Pixel Drop introduces Gemini-powered AI video creation, Pixel VIPs widget for key contacts, LE Audio support for hearing aids, and creative tools via Pixel Studio

Latest Pixel Drop
Latest Pixel Drop (Image: Google)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Google has rolled out its latest Pixel Drop update, bringing a host of new features for Pixel device users. Among the highlights are AI-powered video creation via the Gemini app, a new Pixel VIPs widget for closer connectivity with contacts, support for LE Audio in hearing aids, and creative upgrades through Pixel Studio.
 
The Pixel Drop aims to enhance both creativity and accessibility across supported Pixel devices.

AI video creation in Gemini app

Google has introduced a new AI video generation tool in the Gemini app. Pixel users can now upload images directly from their camera roll, type a prompt to describe a scene, and let the AI create animated videos based on the input. The feature transforms still images into dynamic visuals, powered by Google’s generative AI.
 
Announcing the feature on X (formerly Twitter), Google said: “With our latest #PixelDrop, you can now upload images directly from your camera roll, enter a prompt to describe a scene, and let Gemini bring it all to life.”

Pixel VIPs widget for key contacts

The new Pixel VIPs widget helps users stay connected with their closest contacts. It shows live location updates, upcoming events, and recent calls or messages, including from WhatsApp, on the home screen. It aims to centralise important updates from key people in one accessible view.

Creative tools with AI and personalisation

Pixel Studio, available exclusively on Pixel 9 devices, enables users to generate visuals using Google’s Imagen 3 model. Whether it’s memes, posters, or digital art, users can quickly create high-quality images on-device, without needing design skills.
 
Pixel Drop also adds tools to personalise content with stickers, captions, and creative elements. For example, users can turn personal photos into stickers or add event-specific details to visuals. These can be shared instantly via Gboard, allowing for one-tap sharing in chats, social posts, or emails.

LE Audio support for hearing aids

 
Pixel devices now support LE Audio, enhancing the functionality of compatible hearing aids. Users can take calls directly through their hearing aids and adjust key settings like ambient volume and sound presets from within the phone’s settings—no need for a separate app. This integration is aimed at improving accessibility and audio clarity on the go.
 

Topics :Google PixelGemini AIGoogle's AI

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

