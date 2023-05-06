Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's AI chatbot Bard now available for users with Workspace accounts

It means that even if your organisation has turned on Early Access Apps, users in non-Bard countries will be unable to access the service

IANS San Francisco
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Google has said that it is now making its AI chatbot Bard available to users with Workspace accounts.

On the official Bard changelog, Google announced that Workspace accounts can now access the platform.

However, to enable access, Workspace admins must first enable Bard for their domains. Once enabled, Workspace accounts will have the same level of access as consumer accounts.

In a separate blogpost, Google explained that Bard settings for managed accounts will soon be available under 'Early access apps' and will be gradually rolled out in the upcoming days.

"Beginning today, Workspace admins will have the option to open up access to Bard for their end users through the newly introduced Early Access Apps control," Google said in blogpost on Friday.

Moreover, the company mentioned that the admin control to enable or disable access to Bard will be available for all Google Workspace customers, even if Bard isn't available in your country yet.

It means that even if your organisation has turned on Early Access Apps, users in non-Bard countries will be unable to access the service.

Meanwhile, Google is reportedly planning to enhance accessibility to its AI chatbot Bard on Pixel phones and tablets by introducing an exclusive homescreen widget on its devices in the near future.

According to 9to5Google, the Bard AI is expected to launch on Android soon, complete with a homescreen widget.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

