Google Gemini is reportedly launching a standalone app for iPhones. According to 9to5Google, several users in the Philippines have spotted the Gemini app listed in the App Store. While Gemini is already accessible on iOS through the Google app, it has not previously had a standalone app as on Android. It appears Google may be testing this app regionally before a broader release.

The report suggests that the new app will introduce an updated interface for Gemini on iOS, adding features currently absent from the existing version. These include a Gemini icon on the home screen, a customisable shortcut for quick access, and support for the Gemini Live feature.

The App Store listing indicates that the standalone app will enable users to access Gemini Live, which allows for free-flowing conversations with the chatbot. Gemini Live is expected to leverage the Live Activity feature on iOS, enabling it to remain active in the background while the iPhone is in use.

Google has not yet officially confirmed the Gemini app’s release on iOS. However, the standalone app is anticipated to be more widely available in the coming weeks.

More From This Section

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning to integrate Google Gemini into its operating system for iPhones, similar to ChatGPT. At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi hinted at a potential integration of AI services beyond OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In an interview with Fast Company, Federighi said, “We think ultimately people are going to have a preference perhaps for certain models that they want to use, maybe one that’s great for creative writing or one that they prefer for coding. And so we want to enable users ultimately to bring a model of their choice.”