OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 15 to 12r smartphone: Check update schedule

OnePlus has begun rolling out its Android 15-powered OxygenOS 15 update to the OnePlus 12r smartphone, following its release on the flagship OnePlus 12. The Chinese smartphone brand announced in a Community blog update that the OxygenOS 15 update is now available for Indian, European, and Global models of the OnePlus 12r, with North American models expected to receive it later this week.

The update introduces Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature on select devices, along with several artificial intelligence (AI) tools powered by Google Gemini.

OxygenOS 15: Rollout timeline

While the stable update is available for the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12r, additional OnePlus devices are scheduled to receive it in the coming weeks through an Open Beta program:

November: OnePlus Open, OnePlus Pad 2

December: OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, OnePlus Pad

January: OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus Nord 3

February: OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 3

OxygenOS 15: What’s new

OxygenOS 15 incorporates Google’s Gemini AI model, introducing features like Intelligent Search for easier file and note searches, AI Notes for writing assistance, and AI Reply for responsive messaging. New photography tools, including AI Detail Boost for image upscaling, AI Unblur to fix blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser to improve photo quality, are also part of the update.

The update enhances file sharing between OnePlus devices and iPhones through the “Share with iPhone” feature, allowing seamless transfer of documents, images, and videos.

Design and animation updates in OxygenOS 15 bring smoother app transitions through parallel processing, while redesigned icons and UI enhancements improve the experience in the quick settings and notification bar. Additionally, OnePlus claims that OxygenOS 15 will reduce system storage usage by 20% on the upcoming OnePlus 13 model.

Built on Android 15, OxygenOS 15 also features advanced security tools like Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock for added device protection.