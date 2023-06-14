

Google Assistant-related updates Google has started rolling out June Feature Drop for select Pixel smartphones, Pixel Watch, and Fitbit devices. The software update brings several new features besides bug fixes. The update will be rolled out to supported devices beginning today and it will go on for the next few weeks, Google said in its blog. Below are the new features the June Feature Drop brings to Pixel smartphones:



Improved on-road safety Google has added a feature that would allow the users to start emergency sharing or schedule a safety check using voice command. The feature lets the Google Assistant check on you in a stipulated time, and notify emergency contact with your real-time location in case you do not respond to safety check triggered by the Assistant.



Video quality-related improvements Car-crash detection technology has been updated to notify emergency contacts about the user's safety in the event of an accident. In addition to contacting emergency services, the car-crash detection service would now share real-time location and call status with emergency contacts.



Timer for hands-free pictures The Pixel 7 Pro gets the Macro Focus for video, which would enable close-up videos from the device.



Cinematic wallpapers With the latest update, Pixel 6 and newer phones will have the feature of clicking self-timed photos. To do this, users have to simply raise their palms to start the timer. Users can set the timer to 3 or 10 seconds.



Recorder-related updates Pixel 6 and newer phones would get the enhanced wallpaper experience. Google said it leverages artificial intelligence (AI) on the Pixel devices to transform 2D wallpaper photos and gives them an enhanced and dynamic 3D look. In addition to this, the update will also allow users to add new emoji wallpapers.



Easier access to smart home controls Google has added new features to its transcribing technology. Starting next week, Pixel 6 and newer phones will have the option to export transcripts into Google Docs, generate speaker-labelled video clips, and search for speakers from recordings.



Smarter haptics This update will allow users to quickly access their favourite smart home devices using the Google Home app. This will make it easier to adjust the temperature, turn off lights, see the camera, and more.



Charging that adapts to user's habits The update will improve haptic feedback in the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a. The adaptive haptics can now lower the intensity of its vibrations by detecting that it is on a hard, flat surface like a desk or table.

Google AI will now work towards maximising the battery life of Pixel phones. The phone will now be able to predict a long charging session based on earlier charging patterns of the user. Thus, the phone will slowly charge to 100 per cent one hour before it's expected to be unplugged.

