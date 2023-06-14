Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update

Google has started rolling out June Feature Drop software update for select Pixel smartphones that brings several new features besides bug fixes. Here are the details

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 11:56 AM IST
Google has started rolling out June Feature Drop for select Pixel smartphones, Pixel Watch, and Fitbit devices. The software update brings several new features besides bug fixes. The update will be rolled out to supported devices beginning today and it will go on for the next few weeks, Google said in its blog. Below are the new features the June Feature Drop brings to Pixel smartphones:
Google Assistant-related updates

Google has added a feature that would allow the users to start emergency sharing or schedule a safety check using voice command. The feature lets the Google Assistant check on you in a stipulated time, and notify emergency contact with your real-time location in case you do not respond to safety check triggered by the Assistant.
Improved on-road safety

Car-crash detection technology has been updated to notify emergency contacts about the user's safety in the event of an accident. In addition to contacting emergency services, the car-crash detection service would now share real-time location and call status with emergency contacts.
Video quality-related improvements

The Pixel 7 Pro gets the Macro Focus for video, which would enable close-up videos from the device.
Timer for hands-free pictures

With the latest update, Pixel 6 and newer phones will have the feature of clicking self-timed photos. To do this, users have to simply raise their palms to start the timer. Users can set the timer to 3 or 10 seconds.
Cinematic wallpapers

Pixel 6 and newer phones would get the enhanced wallpaper experience. Google said it leverages artificial intelligence (AI) on the Pixel devices to transform 2D wallpaper photos and gives them an enhanced and dynamic 3D look. In addition to this, the update will also allow users to add new emoji wallpapers.
Recorder-related updates

Google has added new features to its transcribing technology. Starting next week, Pixel 6 and newer phones will have the option to export transcripts into Google Docs, generate speaker-labelled video clips, and search for speakers from recordings.
Easier access to smart home controls

This update will allow users to quickly access their favourite smart home devices using the Google Home app. This will make it easier to adjust the temperature, turn off lights, see the camera, and more.
Smarter haptics

The update will improve haptic feedback in the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a. The adaptive haptics can now lower the intensity of its vibrations by detecting that it is on a hard, flat surface like a desk or table.
Charging that adapts to user's habits

Google AI will now work towards maximising the battery life of Pixel phones. The phone will now be able to predict a long charging session based on earlier charging patterns of the user. Thus, the phone will slowly charge to 100 per cent one hour before it's expected to be unplugged.

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

