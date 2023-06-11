Home / Technology / Tech News / Google's new On-the-Go mode for Meet, will help users be safe while walking

Google is reportedly working on a new 'On-the-Go' mode for the video communication service 'Meet', which will make it safer and easier for users to stay in a video call while walking

IANS San Francisco
Jun 11 2023
Google is reportedly working on a new 'On-the-Go' mode for the video communication service 'Meet', which will make it safer and easier for users to stay in a video call while walking.

There will be two ways to access the 'On-the-Go' mode once it is released, reports 9To5Google.

Users will receive a prompt to switch to the travel-friendly mode if Google Meet detects that they are walking (using the motion sensors on the phone).

Or, users could manually switch to the feature with a new option in the in-call menu.

Earlier this month, the company had started to roll out a new viewer mode in its video communication service, which allows users to select "Everyone is a viewer" when creating their Calendar invite.

When using Google Meet for large meetings, designating attendees as "viewers" will help reduce potential meeting distractions, like audio disruptions.

Meanwhile, in April this year, the company had rolled out a 1080p video call option for Meet users, in an effort to enhance the user experience.

First Published: Jun 11 2023

