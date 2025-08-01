Images of the anticipated Google Pixel Buds 2a have surfaced, revealing a refreshed design, new colour options, and hints at possible feature upgrades. As per a report by 9To5Google, the images suggest that while the charging case design will remain consistent with previous models, the earbuds themselves may introduce changes—possibly including additional microphones for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

For the uninitiated, Google is set to host its annual Made by Google event on August 20, where it is expected to unveil the Pixel 10 series smartphones, Pixel Watch 4, and Pixel Buds 2a.

Google Pixel Buds 2a: What to expect

According to the report, the Pixel Buds 2a will continue to use the familiar rounded charging case design seen on previous models. However, this time, the interior of the case may feature a uniform colour scheme that matches the earbuds inside. Colour options are expected to include a new Iris shade, along with Fog Light, Hazel, and Strawberry.

The images show the earbuds seated inside the case, with noticeable cutouts on their surface—similar to those found on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. These are believed to house microphones for ANC functionality. The original Pixel Buds A-Series lacked such cutouts, which suggests that ANC could be a new addition in the 2a version.