Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone, launched on July 25, is now available for purchase on Amazon India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display and packs a 5000mAh battery. The company promises that the smartphone comes with a bloatware-free, ad-free experience and clean Android 15.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999

Colour: Golden Mist and Midnight

ALSO READ: Samsung confirms tri-fold smartphone, XR headset for 2025: What to expect The smartphone is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Lava said it will offer free service at home for the Blaze Dragon 5G, pan India, alongside the retail outlets.

Launch offer includes: Bank discount: Rs 1,000 off from select bank cards during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.

Exchange bonus: Additional Rs 1,000 discount on eligible device exchange. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Details Lava Blaze Dragon is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chip, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a 6.74-inch 2.5D display (720 x 1612 resolution) of a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 450 nits. ALSO READ: BGMI redeem codes for August 1 come with 'Pink Gilded Emerald': How to use The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera, it features an 8MP sensor.