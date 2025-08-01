Home / Technology / Tech News / Lava's affordable Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone goes on sale with bank offers

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is among the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country at Rs 9,999. It is available for purchase at Rs 8,999 with introductory bank offers on Amazon India

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:21 PM IST
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone, launched on July 25, is now available for purchase on Amazon India. Priced at Rs 9,999, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip and comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch display and packs a 5000mAh battery. The company promises that the smartphone comes with a bloatware-free, ad-free experience and clean Android 15.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price and availability

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
  • Colour: Golden Mist and Midnight
The smartphone is available on the e-commerce platform Amazon. Lava said it will offer free service at home for the Blaze Dragon 5G, pan India, alongside the retail outlets. 

Launch offer includes:

  • Bank discount: Rs 1,000 off from select bank cards during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.
  • Exchange bonus: Additional Rs 1,000 discount on eligible device exchange.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Details

Lava Blaze Dragon is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chip, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a 6.74-inch 2.5D display (720 x 1612 resolution) of a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 450 nits.
 
The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sports a dual-camera setup on the back, led by a 50MP main camera sensor and a 2MP macro lens. As for the front camera, it features an 8MP sensor. 
 
In terms of battery, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery, which supports 18W wired charging. The phone features a side fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking. The smartphone runs on the latest Stock Android 15 with zero bloatware. The company also promises one Android upgrade and two years of security updates. 
 
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Specification
  • Display: 6.745-inch, 720 × 1612 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
  • Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
  • Operating System: Android 15 (stock)
  • Primary camera: 50MP 
  • Front Camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 18W
  • Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

