Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price and availability
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999
- Colour: Golden Mist and Midnight
Launch offer includes:
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000 off from select bank cards during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival sale.
- Exchange bonus: Additional Rs 1,000 discount on eligible device exchange.
Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Details
- Display: 6.745-inch, 720 × 1612 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
- RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1
- Operating System: Android 15 (stock)
- Primary camera: 50MP
- Front Camera: 8MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: 18W
- Fingerprint Sensor: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
