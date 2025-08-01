BGMI redeem codes for August 1 come with 'Pink Gilded Emerald': How to use

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 1:
- DPZBZ9K4KEMAS5TX
- DPZCZ7RVFND5E3UA
- DPZDZNCCMF6F3T3B
- DPZEZR3XSQVE8WHE
- DPZFZVKA9UCG5GU3
- DPZGZHMUNCNCHMNC
- DPZHZNFGBVFCJC6N
- DPZIZUJ36B76HJUH
- DPZJZN4C6FDD9EBS
- DPZKZQCPQANU3MJ4
- DPZLZUTSTK9CJJPW
- DPZMZU3F8QMJD9HE
- DPZNZPKD9F6CARA7
- DPZOZN4QM898V7BH
- DPZPZB4DGDJF4QBP
- DPZQZ8J8VR7KRV43
- DPZRZDNUMNTVSSD6
- DPZVZVDKUJHDQ9RR
- DPZTZ837G6D9N9BU
- DPZUZBTRXKQHSTWN
- DPZBAZ88QN7NGQK8
- DPZBBZBFCPK7TKEK
- DPZBCZGX5K8FRCHD
- DPZBDZTUUQPH8SGN
- DPZBEZUDS8RMSHJ5
- DPZBFZQ8BFN63KJF
- DPZBGZWXC5FQH759
- DPZBHZGJPTJJVXFW
- DPZBIZRQANAR637T
- DPZBJZR5HUQK6UDD
- DPZBKZWME485RNFB
- DPZBLZRKDGNDMW7N
- DPZBMZMVB7JGHW4W
- DPZBNZQP3VD77UR5
- DPZBOZGXVJJM935P
- DPZBPZU64WEDFXME
- DPZBQZFSJDS9NXC5
- DPZBRZNPT8RPQSUK
- DPZBVZPUPSSECQ6R
- DPZBTZC3VBXBJPQU
- DPZBUZA9WDHNK4Q4
- DPZCAZPPQ8GKUE94
- DPZCBZ897B5S5CEP
- DPZCCZ47TG4NSHCP
- DPZCDZXD3DDJWHP9
- DPZCEZRA9EFSM7TR
- DPZCFZUXWTXB738F
- DPZCGZ794A8D36KW
- DPZCHZ7FV87QH8TV
- DPZCIZH6U7D36QMB
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Head to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Input the specific redemption code.
- Complete the Captcha/verification code. A message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will confirm the process.
- The rewards will then be delivered to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
