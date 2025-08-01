Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung confirms tri-fold smartphone, XR headset for 2025: What to expect

Samsung has confirmed plans to launch its first tri-fold phone and the Project Moohan XR headset this year, both featuring advanced display technology

Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)
Samsung Display's Flex G proptype (Image: Samsung Display Newsroom)
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first tri-fold smartphone along with the long-awaited Project Moohan XR headset later this year. As per a report by 9To5Google, the company confirmed during its latest earnings call that it is “preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and tri-fold smartphone this year.”
 
This marks the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged the tri-fold phone, although development has been hinted at in the past. The Project Moohan XR headset, meanwhile, has already been previewed.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

Earlier this year, Android Authority reported that a tutorial video spotted in a beta version of One UI 8 may have revealed the potential design of Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold device. According to the report, the phone could feature a display spread across three foldable panels on one side. The rear panel on the left is expected to house a triple rear camera array in a design similar to the current Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The Centre section could feature an external cover screen on the opposite side, while both hinges are said to fold inward — similar to the Flex G prototype first showcased at CES 2022. 
Interestingly, the device may feature asymmetrical hinge sizes. This may help the device fold more cleanly, as equal-sized hinges may not allow for a flat-folding design.
 
Samsung’s first tri-fold phone is expected to launch under the name Galaxy G Fold and may debut by the end of October.

Samsung Project Moohan: What to expect

First previewed last year, Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has made multiple appearances since. While the company has confirmed it is developing the headset in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, technical details remain largely undisclosed.
 
According to reports, the headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip and feature 1.3-inch OLEDoS (OLED on Silicon) displays from Sony, offering 4K resolution and a pixel density of 3,800ppi. It is also expected to support full-colour pass-through video, putting it in direct competition with Apple’s Vision Pro. 
The headset will run on Google’s Android XR platform, offering a virtual workspace with access to apps like Google Maps, YouTube, and Gemini AI. While it will support existing smartphone apps through the Google Play Store, Samsung and Google are reportedly working on native apps designed specifically for XR, including an upgraded YouTube experience with a virtual screen and a version of Google Photos that can display images in 3D.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

