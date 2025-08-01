Samsung confirms tri-fold smartphone, XR headset for 2025: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its first tri-fold smartphone along with the long-awaited Project Moohan XR headset later this year. As per a report by 9To5Google, the company confirmed during its latest earnings call that it is “preparing to introduce next-generation innovative products, including our XR headset and tri-fold smartphone this year.”

This marks the first time Samsung has officially acknowledged the tri-fold phone, although development has been hinted at in the past. The Project Moohan XR headset, meanwhile, has already been previewed.

Samsung tri-fold smartphone: What to expect

Earlier this year, Android Authority reported that a tutorial video spotted in a beta version of One UI 8 may have revealed the potential design of Samsung’s upcoming tri-fold device. According to the report, the phone could feature a display spread across three foldable panels on one side. The rear panel on the left is expected to house a triple rear camera array in a design similar to the current Galaxy Z Fold lineup. The Centre section could feature an external cover screen on the opposite side, while both hinges are said to fold inward — similar to the Flex G prototype first showcased at CES 2022.

ALSO READ: Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect Interestingly, the device may feature asymmetrical hinge sizes. This may help the device fold more cleanly, as equal-sized hinges may not allow for a flat-folding design. Samsung’s first tri-fold phone is expected to launch under the name Galaxy G Fold and may debut by the end of October. Samsung Project Moohan: What to expect First previewed last year, Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset has made multiple appearances since. While the company has confirmed it is developing the headset in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, technical details remain largely undisclosed.