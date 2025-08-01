Fortnite, Epic Games Store may return to Android through Google Play Store

Epic Games is on its way to make a comeback to the Google Play Store after a US appeals court upheld a 2023 verdict that found Google maintained an “illegal monopoly” over Android through its Play Store and billing practices. Marking the occasion, Epic CEO Tim Sweeney announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Epic Games Store will soon be available on Android via the Play Store. This move also suggests that Fortnite may return to the platform, similar to its attempts for reappearance following the Epic vs Apple case.

The timeline remains unclear, but once launched, it will make things easier for Android users to access Fortnite and other titles without sideloading process or pre-installation deals with phone makers required.

While speaking to The Verge, Google has reportedly said that it will appeal the decision again, likely bringing the case to the US Supreme Court. Google was quoted as saying: “This decision will significantly harm user safety, limit choice, and undermine the innovation that has always been central to the Android ecosystem. Our top priority remains protecting our users, developers and partners, and maintaining a secure platform as we continue our appeal.” ALSO READ: Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 FE is in works, may launch soon: What to expect Epic Games versus Google explained The Epic Games v. Google case began in August 2020 when Epic deliberately bypassed Google Play’s billing system by offering direct in-app payments in Fortnite. This violation led to Fortnite’s removal from the Play Store and sparked a lawsuit, with Epic accusing Google of maintaining an illegal monopoly over Android app distribution and payments. Although Android technically allows sideloading, Epic claimed Google suppressed true competition through restrictive contracts with device makers and exclusive deals with developers.

While Google settled similar antitrust lawsuits with Match Group and US states—resulting in minor policy changes—Epic refused a financial settlement, seeking systemic reforms instead. In December 2023, a federal jury unanimously ruled in Epic’s favour, finding Google guilty of maintaining a monopoly. Google was ordered to allow third-party app stores within the Play Store, end preferential revenue deals, and let developers direct users to alternative payment systems. Google appealed the ruling, but on July 31, 2025, an appeals court upheld the verdict, marking a legal victory for Epic. This paves the way for the Epic Games Store—and likely Fortnite—to return to the Play Store without restrictions.