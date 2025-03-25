Google says 'technical issue' caused Maps timeline data deletion: Report

Google has confirmed that a “technical issue” has caused the deletion of Google Maps timeline data for some users. Highlighting the issue, a Google spokesperson in a statement to The Verge said that users who were not using Google’s Cloud backup for storing their timeline data might have lost all access to it.

“We briefly experienced a technical issue that caused the deletion of Timeline data for some people. Nearly everyone with encrypted Timeline backups will be able to restore their data; unfortunately those who did not have backups enabled will not be able to recover lost data,” said Google’s spokesperson, Genevieve Park.

Several Google Map users have been complaining on the micro blogging platform Reddit that their timeline data, which holds the record of the places that the user has been to, has disappeared. According to a report by Android Authority, some of these users have started receiving emails from Google that include instructions for recovering the data from the cloud backup.

To check if the cloud backup is on for you, follow these steps:

Open Google Maps on your Android or iOS device.

Tap on the user icon and navigate to “Your timeline.”

Look for a cloud icon and tap on it to access your backup settings.