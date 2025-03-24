Monday, March 24, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Project Astra: Soon, Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera

Project Astra: Soon, Google will let Gemini Live see your screen and camera

The feature builds on Google's Project Astra, enabling users to share their screen with Gemini AI and engage in a conversation about the content in real time

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Google has begun testing its Project Astra-based "Share screen with Live" feature on Android devices. According to a report by 9To5Google, the feature is rolling out to select users with an active Gemini Advanced subscription.
 
As per the report, some Android smartphone users with a paid Gemini subscription have started seeing a new "Share screen with Live" floating button. This button appears above the existing "Ask about screen" option and allows Gemini to access on-screen content in real time for interactive conversations in the Live interface. Business Standard also observed the feature on select Pixel smartphones, though it was accessible only for a limited time. 
 
 
Gemini's "Share screen with Live": What is new

The new feature builds on Google's Project Astra, first previewed at last year's I/O developer conference. It enables users to share their screen with Gemini AI and engage in a conversation about the content in real time. Unlike the previous "Ask about screen" feature, which sent a static screenshot to Gemini, the new function grants continuous, real-time access to on-screen content. Additionally, the Gemini Live interface minimises into a notification-style window, accessible by swiping down from the top of the screen.
  Beyond screen sharing, Gemini AI can also access visuals from the smartphone's camera. While sharing the screen, users can open the camera interface to provide Gemini with real-time visuals of their surroundings, allowing for AI-powered interactions based on live imagery.  Also Read: Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for March 24, how to use them, and more
 
Google also demonstrated the Live feature at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona earlier this month. The company reportedly stated that the live screen-sharing capability would start rolling out to users with a Gemini Advanced subscription on select Android smartphones by the end of March.

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

