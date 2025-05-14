Google to preview Android XR on glasses, headsets at I/O keynote on 20 May

Smart glasses and headsets powered by the Android XR platform will be demonstrated at Google I/O 2025 , which begins with a keynote on May 20. The US-based software company has developed the Android XR platform in partnership with South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung to rival Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets. Last month, it demonstrated Android XR on prototype glasses and headsets at TED 2025; at I/O, it will preview the platform on devices ready for market.

Details from Android Show I/O edition

At the Android Show I/O edition on May 13, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem, closed the session wearing prototype XR glasses. He confirmed that in-depth demonstrations of both glasses and headsets will take place at Google I/O.

During the same event, Guemmy Kim, Senior Director for Android, outlined the collaboration with Samsung to develop Android XR, an extended reality platform designed to power headsets and glasses. She also confirmed that Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, will be integrated into these devices.

Collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm

Google announced Android XR last year in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm. Samsung has already shown its XR headset ‘Project Moohan’, which is expected to launch this year. Google indicated that it may also unveil glasses running Android XR at the keynote.

Android XR platform capabilities

The headsets previewed at the Android Show I/O edition showcased the platform’s multitasking and surrounding awareness functions. Google has stated that Android XR will first appear on headsets that transform the way a user watches, works and explores.