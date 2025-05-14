Home / Technology / Tech News / Google to preview Android XR on glasses, headsets at I/O keynote on 20 May

Google to preview Android XR on glasses, headsets at I/O keynote on 20 May

At Android Show I/O edition on 13 May, Google reaffirmed that Gemini will be available on its Android XR-powered glasses and headsets, which are due to debut later this year

Android XR
Android XR (Image: screenshot)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Smart glasses and headsets powered by the Android XR platform will be demonstrated at Google I/O 2025, which begins with a keynote on May 20. The US-based software company has developed the Android XR platform in partnership with South Korean electronics manufacturer Samsung to rival Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest headsets. Last month, it demonstrated Android XR on prototype glasses and headsets at TED 2025; at I/O, it will preview the platform on devices ready for market.
 

Details from Android Show I/O edition

 
At the Android Show I/O edition on May 13, Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem, closed the session wearing prototype XR glasses. He confirmed that in-depth demonstrations of both glasses and headsets will take place at Google I/O. 
  During the same event, Guemmy Kim, Senior Director for Android, outlined the collaboration with Samsung to develop Android XR, an extended reality platform designed to power headsets and glasses. She also confirmed that Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, will be integrated into these devices.
 

Collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm

 
Google announced Android XR last year in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm. Samsung has already shown its XR headset ‘Project Moohan’, which is expected to launch this year. Google indicated that it may also unveil glasses running Android XR at the keynote. 

Android XR platform capabilities

 
The headsets previewed at the Android Show I/O edition showcased the platform’s multitasking and surrounding awareness functions. Google has stated that Android XR will first appear on headsets that transform the way a user watches, works and explores.
Topics :Androidsmart glassVR headset

First Published: May 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

