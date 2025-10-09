Google rolls out Search Live in India: How is it different from Gemini Live

Google has started rolling out an AI-powered conversational search tool, Search Live, in India — marking its global rollout beyond the US. The feature is available in both English and Hindi, and lets users get context-aware information from the web by engaging in real-time voice conversations with Gemini AI.

Additionally, the company is also expanding AI Mode support to seven additional Indian languages. These include: Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

What is Search Live?

Search Live lets users ask questions by voice and hear Google respond aloud. Rather than typing queries and browsing through web links, users can simply speak and get an instant, spoken summary of relevant information. It also supports conversational follow-ups, allowing users to continue their queries naturally without starting over.

Those who prefer reading can turn off audio playback and view the same response as text on screen. The feature runs on Project Astra, Google's real-time speech processing system that enables Search Live to function like an intelligent assistant within Search itself. To get started, open the Google app and tap the new 'Live' icon under the search bar, or open Lens and select 'Live' at the bottom of the screen. How is Search Live different from Gemini Live? Search Live is integrated directly into Google Search, allowing users to engage in real-time voice conversations and get context-aware information from the web. This feature is particularly useful for situations where users need quick, hands-free assistance, such as obtaining step-by-step guidance.

In contrast, Gemini Live functions as a personal AI assistant within the Gemini app, offering a more personalised and interactive experience. Users can have natural voice conversations, ask follow-up questions, and receive responses with emotional nuance and varied vocal tones. Gemini Live supports multimodal interactions, including screen sharing and camera input, allowing for a broader range of tasks beyond information retrieval. While both features leverage Google's advanced AI capabilities, Search Live focuses on enhancing the search experience with real-time, web-based information, whereas Gemini Live offers a more comprehensive, assistant-like service across various applications and tasks.