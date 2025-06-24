Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google brings AI Mode to Search in India: How it works and what it offers

Google brings AI Mode to Search in India: How it works and what it offers

Google Search AI Mode is now live in India via Labs, offering AI-generated answers to complex queries with support for voice, images, and context-rich responses powered by Gemini AI

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Google has rolled out its AI-powered search feature, AI Mode in Search, in India from June 24. Already in testing in the US, the feature is now available in India as a Labs experiment. Initially offered in English, AI Mode aims to change the way people use search by accepting longer, more complex questions and returning AI-generated answers backed by links to credible sources, Google said.

What is Google’s AI Mode in Search

Powered by Google's multimodal AI model (Gemini 2.5), AI Mode in Search allows users to speak a query, upload an image, or snap a photo using Google Lens and ask questions based on what they see. This includes practical use cases such as identifying a plant and asking how to care for it or uploading an image of a household item to ask how to fix it.
 
 
Available on the Google app for both Android and iOS, AI Mode also pulls in data from Google's Knowledge Graph along with real-time local and shopping information to offer more relevant answers.

Google’s AI Mode in Search: How it works

Google said its AI Mode in Search is designed to tackle complex, multi-step questions that would normally require several individual searches. Whether it’s comparing smartphones, planning a trip, or understanding how to complete a home improvement task, the tool uses the multimodal AI model to provide rich summaries with follow-up prompts and links for further reading.
 
For instance, instead of searching multiple times for indoor play ideas, a question like “How can I keep my 4 and 7-year-old kids active indoors without spending much?” can yield detailed, practical suggestions in one go.
 
According to Google, early users are already asking questions that are two to three times longer than traditional queries, indicating a shift towards more natural and exploratory search behaviour.
Behind the scenes, AI Mode uses a method known as “query fan-out”, breaking down a single complex query into parts and running simultaneous searches across the web. This helps deliver more detailed and complete responses than standard keyword-based searches.

Topics : Google Gemini AI Google Search

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

