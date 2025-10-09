Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / After smartphones, Netflix is bringing games to its TV platform: Report

After smartphones, Netflix is bringing games to its TV platform: Report

Netflix is expanding its gaming service beyond smartphones, enabling users to play interactive party and casual games directly on their TVs using smartphones as controllers

Netflix

Netflix(Photo: Shutterstock)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Netflix has reportedly announced that it is making video games available to play on TVs. According to Bloomberg, Netflix Co-CEO, Greg Peters, while talking about this said, “One of the gaming areas we’re going after is social gaming experiences that can show up on your TV.” Until now, Netflix games such as Squid Games Unleashed and Cut the Rope Daily have been playable on iPhone and Android smartphones only; however, with this announcement, Netflix users will also be able to play games on TVs.
 
According to Bloomberg, Netflix is primarily offering games that can be played in groups such as Boggle Party, Pictionary: Game Night, Tetris Time Warp, and Lego Party. Users will be able to use their smartphones as controllers to play the game on TV. To play, users must have a smart TV or use streaming devices like those from Roku Inc. To turn a phone into a controller, players will have to scan a QR code, according to Bloomberg.
 

How Netflix plans to evolve from streaming service to entertainment hub

Bloomberg noted that not many people view Netflix as an entertainment or gaming hub, as they already have their preferred platforms. To tackle this, Netflix is trying to come up with different strategies. According to the report, Netflix initially believed that providing free mobile games would draw in a large number of users. However, after not receiving much acceptance, the company has now decided to focus on four key categories — children’s games, party-style titles, popular franchises like Grand Theft Auto, and games inspired by Netflix originals such as Stranger Things. According to the report, every title in this first offering remains free to play.

Also Read

Sameer Wankhede

Delhi HC summons Netflix, Red Chillies in Sameer Wankhede defamation case

Netflix

Elon Musk backs 'Cancel Netflix' trend on X: Here's all you need to know

gavel law cases

HC flags issues in Wankhede's defamation case against Red Chillies, Netflix

One Piece season 2

Netflix confirms One Piece Season 2 for 2026 with bigger battles, new faces

YouTube Premium

YouTube Premium: Family plan benefits pause for members not at home address

 
Alain Tascan, the head of Netflix’s gaming business, was quoted as saying, “To entertain the world, we must include games. A lot of companies have a lot of users, but not that many have all these people on the main entertainment screen at home, the TV.”
For the uninitiated, Netflix launched its gaming service on phones and other mobile devices in November 2021, offering a library of ad-free games to its subscribers. Now, with this latest development, the company is proceeding to the next stage of its plan to evolve from just a streaming service into an entertainment hub.

More From This Section

Diamond

Diamonds help cool computer chips, enabling faster AI, high-performance

artificial intelligence, AI

Gen AI, Agentic AI set to transform India's rapidly-growing payments sector

artificial intelligence, AI

Leading AI players make a beeline to establish their presence in Indiapremium

Tech Wrap October 8

Tech Wrap Oct 8: JBL Tour ONE M3, Sennheiser HDB 630, JioBharat phones

Rajeev Nair, Gopakumar Vasavan

Quest Global aims to triple revenue by 2030, work on 2-nm chip design, fabpremium

Topics : Netflix Gaming online games Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon