Google to equip this year's base Pixel phone with telephoto camera: Report

Google is reportedly planning to equip its next-generation base Pixel smartphone with a triple-camera set-up. According to a report by 9To5Google, the Pixel 10 may include a telephoto lens, bringing it closer in competition with Samsung's Galaxy S25, which already features one.

According to the report, design renders of the new Pixel 10 smartphone have surfaced online revealing what the base 2025 Pixel model might look like. A key difference is the camera glass on top of the camera module, which appears to be similar to the Pixel 9 Pro. This suggests that there could be a third camera sensor underneath. While the addition of a telephoto lens is likely, it may not match the advanced capabilities of the Pro model. Google could differentiate the two by equipping the base model with a standard telephoto camera while reserving a periscopic zoom system for the Pro variants.

While the telephoto camera may be coming for the standard model, the thermometer sensor will likely remain exclusive to the Pros.

Beyond the camera upgrade, the Pixel 10 is not expected to undergo significant design changes. The renders show a flat-frame design similar to the Pixel 9, along with the signature floating camera module. However, minor adjustments are expected. The SIM tray, currently positioned at the bottom, may be relocated to the top edge, possibly making room for an additional speaker cutout. Additionally, the Pixel 10 is expected to be slightly thicker than its predecessor, measuring 8.6mm compared to the Pixel 9's 8.5mm—a change that could be attributed to the inclusion of the third camera sensor.