Motorola to debut Edge 60 series in India, starting with 'Fusion': Details

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Edge 60 series soon. According to reports, a promotional teaser hinting at the India launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion smartphone has surfaced on the Flipkart app. While the device's name is not explicitly mentioned, the tagline "Experience the Edge, Live the Fusion" suggests it is referring to the Edge 60 Fusion. The teaser also confirms that the smartphone will be available on Flipkart, though it does not provide any further details about the launch or the device's specifications.

Here is what we know about the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion: What to expect

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the upcoming Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to have a design similar to its predecessor, the Edge 50 Fusion, but with some key upgrades. Instead of a dual-camera set-up, the new model seems to feature three cameras on the back. The camera module is square-shaped, with a circular LED flash positioned inside it.

One of the camera units has an inscription hinting at a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone's quad-curved display appears to have ultra-thin bezels, a slightly thicker chin, and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

As per the report, Edge 60 Fusion will come in light blue, salmon (light pink), and lavender (light purple) shades. Previous reports also indicated blue and grey as potential colour options. In certain European markets, the device is rumoured to be priced at around EUR 350 (approximately Rs 33,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.