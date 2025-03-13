Apple delays smart home display to align with next gen iOS updates: Report

Apple is reportedly postponing the launch of its anticipated smart home display device to ensure its software remains consistent with the next generation of operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device is now expected to launch after the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is likely to be held in June.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the release timeline of Apple's smart home display could be affected by delays in developing new capabilities for Siri, as the digital assistant is expected to play a key role in the device's functionality. However, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo stated that the delay is not solely due to Siri's Apple Intelligence enhancements but also because Apple wants the device's interface to align with upcoming OS updates like iOS 19.

Apple is reportedly planning a major software overhaul with its next-generation operating systems. Bloomberg's report suggested that iOS 19 will be "one of the most dramatic software overhauls" in Apple's history, while macOS 16 will mark the "most significant upgrade to the Mac" since macOS Big Sur (2020). These updates will likely introduce redesigned icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons while simplifying navigation and controls.

Apple's smart home display: What to expect

Apple is reportedly developing a new Home device with a built-in display, designed as a central hub for controlling other HomeKit-enabled products. It is expected to feature a six-inch square display with thick edges and a front-facing camera for video calls. The device is also likely to include a rechargeable battery and built-in speakers.

On the software front, the device will reportedly have a touch interface, running on an OS that combines elements of watchOS and iPhone's StandBy mode. It is expected to support the App Store, offering apps for web browsing, news, media playback, and more.