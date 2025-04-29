Google to host 'The Android Show' ahead of the I/O 2025 conference: Details

Google I/O 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 21-22, and ahead of the event, the US technology company has announced that it will be holding a separate event to announce the updates that will be coming to Android. Named “The Android Show: I/O Edition”, this will drop on YouTube and the Android website on May 13 at 10:30 pm (IST), and will feature the president of Android ecosystem, Sameer Samat. Notably, this is a week ahead of the Google I/O 2025 event.

This development hints at the possibility of Google utilising the I/O conference stage to talk primarily about its advancements in artificial intelligence. The US technology company might also give an update on the development of Project Astra.

Google is expected to talk primarily about all developments related to Android at “The Android Show: I/O Edition” only. However, as per Samat, Android will still have a presence at the I/O conference in keynotes and developer technical sessions.

Samat in a video while announcing this event said, “We’ll be sharing news now to get you ready for I/O where we’ll have even more special announcements and surprises in store.”

Google’s priority at I/O conference changed

Google I/O conference used to spotlight Android, famously revealing dessert-themed names with playful statues each year. But in recent years, that focus has shifted. At last year’s event, the spotlight was more on AI, particularly on Google’s efforts to revamp Search and deeply embed Gemini into Android devices and core apps like Docs, Gmail, and Calendar.

Android still had its moment, though it wasn’t centre stage. Google showcased features from the Android 15 beta – AI-driven scam call protection, Circle to Search, and Theft Detection Lock – at its conference in 2024.

Android: What to expect