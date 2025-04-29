Motorola Edge 60 Pro with Perplexity AI to be launched in India on April 30

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola is set to launch the Edge 60 Pro in India on April 30. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared information on display, features, and more through a microsite on the ecommerce platform Flipkart. Notably, the upcoming Edge 60 Pro smartphone will likely allow users to choose their default AI assistant among Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: What to expect

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 60 Pro smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved display of 1.5k resolution and 4500 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chip, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB internal storage. For imaging, the smartphone will sport a triple camera set up at the back with a 50MP Sony LYT 700C primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a macro camera. At the front, there will be a 50MP camera for video calling, selfies and more.

ALSO READ | Motorola Edge 60 Stylus review: Midrange phone with modern AI, legacy tools Other notable details revealed by the company include IP68 + IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water. The smartphone will have a leather finish at the back, and stereo speaker system with support for Dolby Atmos. The Edge 60 Pro will pack a 6,000mAh battery which will support 90W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: AI features

Motorola revealed that the smartphone will feature an additional button on the side which will allow users to access the company’s own suite of AI features, that it collectively calls “ moto ai .” Additionally, the promotional material shared by the company suggests that the smartphone will allow users to choose the default AI assistant among Google’s Gemini, Perplexity AI, and Microsoft’s Copilot.

Meanwhile, native “moto ai” features available on the smartphone includes "Catch Me Up" for notification summaries, “Pay Attention” for text transcription, translation, and summarisation and “Remember this” for easy recall. In addition to Motorola’s built-in AI features, the phone will also integrate Google’s AI tools, including “Circle to Search”, “Magic eraser” and “ Magic Editor.”

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Expected specifications