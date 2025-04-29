Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google plans to expand Gemini AI to smartwatches, headphones, cars in 2025

Google plans to expand Gemini AI to smartwatches, headphones, cars in 2025

This aligns with earlier reports suggesting that Google intends to phase out the legacy Google Assistant and replace it with Gemini across the Android ecosystem

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Google is planning a major expansion of its Gemini AI assistant across the Android ecosystem. During the company’s Q1 2025 earnings call, CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Gemini will soon be available on a wider range of devices, including headphones, smartwatches, tablets, and even cars running Android Auto.
 
“We’re upgrading Google Assistant on mobile devices to Gemini, and later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars, and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches,” said Pichai.
 
Although a specific rollout timeline was not provided, Google is expected to share more details at its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, next month.
 
 
This announcement aligns with earlier reports suggesting that Google intends to phase out the legacy Google Assistant and replace it with Gemini across the Android ecosystem—including on Wear OS smartwatches and Android Auto-compatible vehicle systems. 

Gemini across Android ecosystem: What to expect

 
In January, Android Authority discovered code in a Wear OS update indicating Gemini integration for smartwatches. According to the report, Gemini will likely support similar functions as Google Assistant—such as wake word functionality—but with the added benefit of more natural, conversational responses. The wearable version may also include features like “Gemini Live” for real-time interactions.
 
Further hints of Gemini's expansion have surfaced in Android Auto updates, where some versions featured the Gemini logo. While specific features have not been confirmed, this suggests Gemini-powered voice controls or contextual interactions could be coming to in-car systems soon.
  As for how requests will be processed, it’s still unclear whether ecosystem devices will rely on cloud-based AI or local processing via a connected Android device.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

