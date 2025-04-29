HMD, Lava confirm D2M foray: What is direct-to-mobile, how it works, more

Finnish mobile phone maker HMD and Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava are set to launch direct-to-mobile (D2M) -enabled phones in collaboration with FreeStream Technologies (incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur) and other D2M ecosystem partners. Both companies are preparing for consumer launches ahead of the large-scale D2M field trials expected to begin in India soon.

“D2M is a technology that can transform how content and data are consumed by end users. The commitment from companies like HMD to establish the foundation for a robust device ecosystem is instrumental to our nationwide deployment strategy. Their ability to supply devices at scale demonstrates strong confidence in D2M’s future success,” said Sumeet Nindrajog, director, FreeStream Technologies.

HMD will unveil its D2M phones during the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled in Mumbai from May 1 to May 4. Lava, meanwhile, is expected to debut a feature phone powered by a MediaTek MT6261 system-on-chip with an integrated SL3000 chip by Saankhya Labs — a subsidiary of Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group. According to reports, the phone will include a UHF antenna for TV reception, GSM support for voice calls, a 2.8-inch QVGA display and a 2,200 mAh battery.

What is direct-to-mobile?

D2M is a broadcast technology that uses terrestrial TV signals to transmit live television, video, audio and text messages directly to mobile devices — eliminating the need for Wi-Fi or internet connectivity.

In simpler terms, the technology allows users to access entertainment, sports, educational content and emergency notifications without relying on an active internet connection.

Why not use the 5G network for streaming?

According to a report by the Times of India published in 2024, information and broadcasting secretary Apurva Chandra explained that D2M could shift around 25 to 30 per cent of video traffic away from 5G networks. This would help decongest mobile networks, accelerate digital adoption and democratise content delivery across the country.

He added that D2M could connect nearly 9 crore “TV-dark” homes — households without television service — to video content. If adopted at scale, D2M could reduce the cost of data transmission and improve network efficiency. Moreover, it would support the establishment of a nationwide emergency alert system.

How far along is this technology?

The Government of India has conducted preliminary D2M trials across 19 cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Noida. According to a report by the New Indian Express, these trials were “reasonably successful”.

By the end of 2024, Prasar Bharati — India’s public broadcaster and parent of Doordarshan — submitted a detailed proposal to the Centre based on these trials, seeking approval for large-scale testing to assess the commercial feasibility of D2M.

While the start date for the full-scale trial remains uncertain, it is expected to begin soon. If the results are favourable, the government may announce a nationwide rollout plan.

What will it cost?

D2M phones require specialised hardware — specifically, a dedicated chip — to receive terrestrial broadcast signals without an internet connection. This hardware is essential to decode the signals accurately on mobile devices.

According to MySmartPrice, integrating a D2M chipset could increase the manufacturing cost of a smartphone by up to Rs 2,500 per unit. However, Parag Naik, chief executive officer of Saankhya Labs — the company behind the SL3000 D2M chipset — said that the cost addition could fall to as low as Rs 120–200 per device when produced at scale.

Notably, the Indian government has not mandated D2M support for all smartphones. The adoption of this technology will depend on consumer demand, manufacturing scalability and the perceived benefit of accessing broadcast content without internet dependence.