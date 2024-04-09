Sensex (    %)
                             
Google launches Find My Device for Android: What it is and how it works

Google said the Find My Device feature uses the network of over a billion Android devices to locate lost devices and essential items tagged with compatible accessories

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Google has announced the rollout of Find My Device for Android devices globally, starting with the US and Canada. The feature uses a crowdsource network, essentially a network of Android smartphones, to help locate misplaced Android devices and other important items tagged with compatible accessories such as location trackers. Let us find out what it is and how it works:
Locate offline devices
Earlier available through browser client, the Find My Device will now be available as an app for Android that will allow users to locate an Android powered device by either ringing them remotely or viewing their location on the map within the app. Google said the feature will locate the even if the device does not have an active internet connection. Additionally, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones can be located even if these devices are switched off.
Compatible Bluetooth tags
Starting May, Google said, users will be able to locate essential items such as keys, wallet and luggage that are tagged with a Bluetooth trackers. This feature will work with third-party Bluetooth trackers from the likes of Chipolo and Pebblebee.
These Bluetooth trackers will be compatible with unknown tracker alerts across Android and iOS devices to protect users from unwanted tracking and stalking.
Google confirmed that the companies like eufy, Jio, Motorola and more will be launching Bluetooth tags compatible with the Find My Device feature later this year.
 
Google Find My Device
Google Find My Device (Image: Google)
Find nearby items
Find My Device will have a built-in “Find Nearby” option to identify a lost device or an item with a tag nearby.
Other features
The Find My Device network for Android is compatible with Google Nest devices. Utilising this users can know the proximity of a lost device to their home.
Users can also share accessories such as Bluetooth tags so that multiple users can keep a track on such devices.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

